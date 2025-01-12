Edstrom's 3rd-period goal gives Rangers 2-1 win over the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Edstrom tipped in Jonny Brodzinski's shot off the rush at 5:57 of the third period for the winning goal in the New York Rangers' 2-1 victory Saturday night over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Rangers are 4-1-1 since getting outscored 19-6 during a four-game skid. After beating New Jersey 3-2 in overtime Thursday, they've won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game streak from Nov. 14-19.

Vegas, defeated 4-0 on Thursday night by the New York Islanders, lost consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 17 and 20.

Vincent Trocheck scored the other New York goal on a power play, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves.

Mark Stone scored on a power play for the Golden Knights. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots.

Vegas' Ivan Barbashev returned after missing 10 games because of an upper-body injury. Even with the missed time, his 15 goals are tied with Brett Howden for the team lead. Barbashev didn't waste any time trying to make an impact, taking a shot on goal 17 seconds into the game.

Takeaways

Rangers: Top linemates Artemi Panarin and Trocheck continue to produce. They each have at least one point in the past four games. Their combined point total during that span is 12 (five goals, seven assists).

Golden Knights: Vegas was fourth in scoring entering the game with an average of 3.46 goals. The Golden Knights have totaled one goal in back-to-back losses.

Key moment

The Rangers trailed 1-0 in the second period when the puck went off Mika Zibanejad’s stick and hit Trocheck in the stomach. Somehow, Trocheck backhanded the shot into the net to tie the game before immediately heading to the locker room. He returned a short time later.

Key stat

4 — The number of power-play goals the Rangers have scored in their past three games.

Up next

The Rangers are at Colorado on Tuesday night, and the Golden Knights host Minnesota on Sunday night.

___

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press