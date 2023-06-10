Edson and Yellowhead County issue evacuation order due to wildfire danger

A wildfire burns near Edson in May. On June 9, Yellowhead County and the Town of Edson issued an evacuation order due to renewed fire danger. (Alberta Wildfire - image credit)

A new evacuation order has been issued for Yellowhead County and the Town of Edson, just west of Edmonton, as wildfire risk increases.

An emergency alert issued just before 6:30 p.m. Friday said fires are "becoming increasingly unpredictable" and have jumped fire guards, moving closer to populated areas.

The new evacuation expands an existing order that took effect Thursday for people living south of Township Road 560 on East Bank Road and west to the McLeod River.

Now, the evacuation area covers the entire municipality of Yellowhead County.

A statement posted to the Yellowhead County Facebook page Friday says fires south of Edson and in the Shiningbank area have shown "extreme" behaviour "and we've had numerous new starts today as well."

Evacuees are being asked to go to the reception centre at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

About 8,000 people live in Edson, and the town is approximately 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

More to come.