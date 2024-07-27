Edoardo Bove’s agent laughs off rumors about player’s request to leave Roma

The future of Edoardo Bove is yet to be written this summer.

At the end of last season, much was said about Bove’s intentions for the upcoming season.

The Italian midfielder – faced with limited playing time under Daniele De Rossi – was rumored to have asked for a move outside of Roma, in search of more consistent minutes.

As a result, Bove was linked with options in Serie A and Premier League.

However, his agent, Diego Tavano, does not think much of these rumors.

In fact, earlier today Radio Radio journalist Ilario DiGiovambattista had reported that Bove had asked to leave Roma.

A few minutes later, this was denied by the agent of the Giallorossi midfielder, Diego Tavano, who with a story on his Instagram profile shared laughing emojis under the screenshot of the news.