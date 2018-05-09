Edmund shocks Djokovic in Madrid Open victory

<> at La Caja Magica on May 9, 2018 in Madrid, Spain.

Kyle Edmund shocked Novak Djokovic at the third round of the Madrid Open. The Briton defeated Djokovic 6-3 2-6 6-3.

The British number one will meet David Goffin in the last 16 of the tournament. The victory means that Edmund has defeated Djokovic for the first time in four meetings.

Edmund performed well on his preferred clay surface, and his powerful play and serves gave him a solid 6-3 win in the first set.

Djokovic was not going to roll over, and rallied in the second set to take a quick two-frame lead, before consolidated his dominance for a 6-2 frame win, leaving the players tied with a decider to play.

It was Edmund, though, who ran out victorious, despite trouble finishing matches for the calendar year, and he found the resolve and strength to consign Djokovic to another disappointment in his comeback from injury.