Edmonton's Milla Pub building destroyed by fire

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to the Milla Pub around Tuesday night. (Stacey Brotzel/CBC - image credit)

A decades-old pub in central Edmonton was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, an excavator was on site at the Milla Pub to tear down what remains of the building.

Brittany Lewchuk, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Flames were seen coming from the front of the building, she said.

Lewchuk said the building was boarded up when crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the property on 101 Street near 106 Avenue throughout the night.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night and will be back at daylight, Lewchuck said. There is no word yet on a cause.

Traffic is being detoured near the fire scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Closed now for several years, the pub on 101st Street near 106th Avenue, was notorious for its rundown atmosphere and its prominent location in one of Edmonton's most troubled neighbourhoods.

But the basement of the Milla Pub building has a special place in local history. It was once Club 70, Edmonton's first official gay bar. Club 70 opened in 1969, in the basement of what was then a Greek restaurant.