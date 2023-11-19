Edmonton visits Florida after Ryan's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (5-10-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (11-5-1, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Florida Panthers after Derek Ryan scored two goals in the Oilers' 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida has an 11-5-1 record overall and a 6-1-0 record on its home ice. The Panthers have a +six scoring differential, with 52 total goals scored and 46 given up.

Edmonton is 2-6-0 on the road and 5-10-1 overall. The Oilers have gone 1-3-1 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored six goals with 11 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has four goals and 12 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Josh Mahura: out (lower body).

Oilers: Dylan Holloway: out (knee), Ryan Fanti: out (hip), Mattias Janmark: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

