Edmonton Trail re-opened after drive-by shooting

The incident took place at around 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon. (Andrew Brown/CBC - image credit)

Several blocks around Edmonton Trail and 36 Avenue N.E. were blocked off this afternoon after a drive-by shooting involving two vehicles.

The incident took place at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Calgary police confirmed.

The two vehicles involved were a white Toyota Highlander and a dark black Hyundai Sante Fe.

Police said its believed someone in the Toyota Highlander fired shots at the Hyundai Sante Fe, but are unsure whether shots were returned. It's not known how many people were in the vehicles or if the two parties knew each other.

Investigators then closed a portion of Edmonton Trail to search the scene. A spokesperson for the Calgary police said that several casings were found.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday evening, no injuries had been reported, nor had any witness accounts been submitted.