Edmonton takes on Carolina in a non-conference matchup

Carolina Hurricanes (2-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2-4, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet in a non-conference matchup.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 36-12-5 in home games a season ago. The Oilers scored 292 total goals last season, with 64 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

Carolina has gone 1-1-0 in road games and 2-2 overall. The Hurricanes have conceded 11 goals while scoring 12 for a +1 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner has two goals and two assists for the Oilers. Vasily Podkolzin has over the past 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 2-4-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 1.9 assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 2-2-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 0.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press