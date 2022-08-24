Edmonton Ski Club gets support from city councillors for $800K to stay open

A line forms at the Edmonton Ski Club in January of this year. Councillors gave preliminary approval to giving the ski club $800,000 in funding this year. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC - image credit)
The Edmonton Ski Club is likely to keep the lights on and the bathrooms warm in temporary lodgings this winter after city councillors agreed Tuesday to give the club $800,000,

Council's urban planning committee gave preliminary approval to help the 110-year-old club demolish the existing lodge, which has been condemned.

The club will use the money to rent temporary modular structures for the site in Gallagher Park while it works on plans to build a new permanent lodge.

Zoe Sloan, general manager of the Edmonton Ski Club, said it was uplifting to get the committee's initial approval.

"It provides a lot of optimism regarding the community groups that we serve in our city, regarding the 100-plus staff that we employ over the winter season, the cultural groups that host on site," Sloan said after the decision.

The $800,000 funding request still needs final approval from city council as a whole, which could come as early as next week.

Sloan told the committee on Tuesday that the club is at risk of closing this season if it can't keep the modulars open.

"We would be without sufficient indoor spaces," Sloan said. "And it's really challenging to offer safe and accessible programming to families without washrooms and warming space."

Edmonton Folk Music Festival Society also uses the buildings during the music event that draws tens of thousands of people every summer.

Diverse programming

Sloan said the programming at the site has grown in the past three years with more summer camps, mountain biking programs for youth and a woman's-only ride night.

Adrienne Lamb/CBC
Adrienne Lamb/CBC

Coun. Ashley Salvador threw her support behind the measures to help the Edmonton Ski Club and the Folk Festival provide "really valuable programming."

"[It's] a key Edmonton recreational hub, which we heard today goes far beyond just skiing," Salvador said.

School groups and non-profit organizations like Free Play for Kids provide a range of classes and programs at the site, Salvador noted.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi also urged the committee to approve.

"It's such a very important facility that needs to be supported," Sohi said. "These things do add so much value for tourist attraction, for economic growth, for enjoyment of Edmontians and some of the marginalized community."

New lodge

The city permanently closed the existing lodge earlier this year after an inspection revealed that the building has surpassed its lifespan.

The club has been functioning out of the north side of the building and modulars since 2017 because of structural risks.

The club plans to replace the lodge and is calling the envisioned site the River Valley Outdoor Activity Centre.

It received $6.6 million from the federal Green Inclusive Building Fund, which Sloan says will go directly into building the new facility.

Salvador put forward the motion for the $800,000 from the city's operating budget and also for the city to consider including $3.5 to $4 million in capital investment toward the new lodge.

