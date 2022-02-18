Edmonton routs Ducks 7-3; Oilers unbeaten under Woodcroft

  • Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29), Ryan McLeod (71) and Evander Kane (91) celebrate a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29), Ryan McLeod (71) and Evander Kane (91) celebrate a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Anaheim Ducks' Sam Steel (23) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Anaheim Ducks' Sam Steel (23) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Anaheim Ducks' goalie John Gibson (36) is scored against by Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl (29) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Anaheim Ducks' goalie John Gibson (36) is scored against by Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl (29) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Anaheim Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers (20) and Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Anaheim Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers (20) and Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Anaheim Ducks' goalie John Gibson (36) is scored against by the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Anaheim Ducks' goalie John Gibson (36) is scored against by the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Anaheim Ducks' Hampus Lindholm (47) and Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Anaheim Ducks' Hampus Lindholm (47) and Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Anaheim Ducks' Max Comtois (44) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Philip Broberg (86) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Anaheim Ducks' Max Comtois (44) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Philip Broberg (86) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell (67) reaches for the puck as Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) kicks it during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell (67) reaches for the puck as Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) kicks it during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 min read
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-3 on Thursday night to remain unbeaten under new head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who are 9-1-2 in their last 12 outings and 4-0 under Woodcroft.

Mike Smith made 27 saves. Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod each chipped in a pair of assists.

Adam Henrique, Sonny Milano and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, who have lost four in a row. John Gibson allowed seven goals on 41 shots.

Anaheim took the lead with a power-play goal 4:39 into the opening period as Henrique tipped a p shot by Cam Fowler past Smith. It was the 32nd time in the last 39 games that Edmonton has allowed the game’s first goal.

The Ducks got another power-play score with six minutes left in the first period, as a shot by Zegras was redirected into the net by Milano, his 11th.

Edmonton got on the board with a power-play goal with 1:14 left in the first as Kane sent a wrist shot past Gibson for his fourth goal in nine games as a member of the Oilers.

After a video review denied an Anaheim goal, the Oilers pulled even four minutes into the middle period as Ryan tipped a long shot by Cody Ceci into the net.

Edmonton moved ahead 7:26 into the second period as Puljujarvi scored his 12th, flubbing a shot off his own skate and past Gibson. Puljujarvi was injured on the play and ended up leaving the game.

The Oilers added another goal at about the midway mark of the second as a nice feed from McLeod allowed Draisaitl to tap home his 34th.

Edmonton scored its fifth consecutive goal 4:21 into the third on a one-timer by Foegele.

Anaheim got one back midway through the third when Zegras scored high over Smith.

Draisaitl restored the three-goal lead, stripping a puck and then sending home his second of the game — his 12th multiple-goal game of the season.

Just over a minute late, Hyman scored his 16th on a backhand.

NOTES: Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins passed Wayne Gretzky in all-time games played for the Oilers, moving into ninth at 697. ... Out with injuries for the Ducks were Max Jones (upper body) and Josh Manson (finger)… Missing for the Oilers were Kris Russell (undisclosed), Zack Kassian (fractured jaw) and Duncan Keith (upper body).

UP NEXT

Anaheim: At Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Edmonton: At Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

