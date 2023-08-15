Edmonton restaurant chain wins hotly contested auction for donair costume

EDMONTON — That's a wrap on a fierce bidding war for a one-of-a-kind costume.

The winning bid for a donair costume being auctioned off by the Alberta government was listed at $16,025 when bidding closed on Monday evening.

Edmonton restaurant chain PrimeTime Donair has confirmed that it won the auction.

Service Alberta says the costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video about the perils of driving high on cannabis.

However, the video was never made, as the province decided to go in another direction for the awareness campaign.

The listing for the donair costume boasts that it is made of latex, vulcanized rubber and synthetics, and that it comes with a silver-coloured body suit "for that authentic tinfoil look."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press