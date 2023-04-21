Edmonton recorded highest number of violent crimes last year: police

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Police Service says 2022 saw the highest number of violent crimes ever reported in a single year. Sean Tout, the force's executive director of information management and analytics, says the trend of violence has continued so far this year. The service released its crime analysis for the last decade on the same day Canada's premiers and police chiefs held a meeting about reforming the justice system.

Tout says assaults, intimidation and thefts saw the biggest jump between 2021 and 2022. He says that between 2013 and last year, at least 70 per cent of victims who were attacked in transit centres did not know their offenders. He says the attacks speak to a significant need for resources to address violent crime in transit centres.

Tout also suggests having an integrated information system for police, courts and correctional services. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press