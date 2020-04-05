Edmonton police lay arson charges for Italian Bakery fire

Edmonton police have laid arson charges in relation to a fire at the Italian Bakery earlier this week.

After combing through the scene of the fire on Friday, investigators determined it had been deliberately set. Edmonton police have charged a 38-year-old woman with two counts of arson causing bodily harm, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one count of a breach of a release order, according to a Sunday news release.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire around 4 a.m. on Friday at the Italian Bakery at 10644 97th Street. The fire rescue team evacuated Antonio and Aurora Frattin, 87 and 85 respectively, from the private residence above the bakery and gained control of the fire.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The couple who were evacuated were both treated and transported to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The bakery and private residence above it were both significantly damaged by the fire, which also caused smoke damage to the adjoining building.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

Because of the fire, around 20 people will be out of work, co-owner Gilberto Frattin told CBC News on Friday. He said the family hasn't yet discussed whether to rebuild or relocate the business.

Frattin and his siblings also own a second bakery at 41st Street and 118th Avenue. That building was heavily damaged by a fire in 2016.