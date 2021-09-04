Edmonton police investigating suspicious death after man found injured at 118th Avenue bus stop

Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is investigating a suspicious death at a bus stop early Saturday. (CBC - image credit)

Edmonton police are investigating a man's death after he was found injured at a 118th Avenue bus stop early Saturday morning.

Emergency Medical Services responded to a report around 3:30 a.m. about an injured man at a bus stop on the north side of 118th Avenue at 85th Street.

The first responders attempted life-saving measures but the man in his 20s died on the scene, police said in a news release.

Edmonton Police Service's homicide section has taken over the investigation and will be scheduling an autopsy.

Police are looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage or information about suspicious activity in the area from early Saturday morning to contact them at 780-423-4567, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.