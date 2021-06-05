Edmonton police identify victim in Ritchie homicide

Police have identified the victim in a Wednesday morning homicide in the Ritchie neighbourhood of Edmonton.

An autopsy confirmed Friday morning that Xavier Chartier, 30, died from a sharp force injury and the manner of death was homicide, police said in a news release Friday.

Police say officers responded to a call for assistance near 98th Street and 78th Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday morning. There police found a man in medical distress.

The man was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are asking residents in the area of 78th to 82nd Avenue and 96th to 99th Stret to check their properties for a sharp-edged weapon and contact police if one is found.

Police believe Chartier was in the company of another male, who was last seen walking westbound on 78th Avenue. Investigators would like to speak with this person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.