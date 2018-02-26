Edmonton Oilers trade veteran forward Maroon to New Jersey Devils

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers dealt veteran forward Patrick Maroon to the New Jersey Devils on Monday prior to the NHL trade deadline.

Edmonton received a 2019 third-round pick and prospect J.D. Dudek for Maroon, 29, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Maroon had 14 goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Edmonton this season.

Dudek is currently in his third season at Boston College, having registered goals and 11 assists 33 games.

The Canadian Press