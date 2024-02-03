Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid wins $1 million prize at All-Star skills competition

TORONTO – Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world.

The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had become “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant.

“I thought it was a fun event,” McDavid said.

The Edmonton Oilers captain finished first in the fastest skater, winning that event for the fourth time in his career, and stick-handling and went 4-for-4 in accuracy shooting.

“Obviously he’s the epitome of competitiveness on a daily basis, so I’m not surprised,” Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl said.

Three players from the Western Conference rival Colorado Avalanche also put on a show. Nathan MacKinnon won the one-timers event, while Cale Makar had the hardest shot at 102.56 mph. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made nine saves – on McDavid – in one on one to win $100,000.

The prize money was one of the new wrinkles at the redesigned skills competition that featured just 12 players.

“I think guys like it,” Draisaitl said. “I don’t know how it was received on TV, but I thought it was good.”

