Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Brown with McDavid

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers reunited winger Connor Brown with his junior teammate Connor McDavid by signing Brown to a one-year contract Saturday.

The 29-year-old Brown from Toronto played just the first four games for the Washington Capitals this past season because of a knee injury sustained Oct. 17.

He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Brown scored 90 goals and has 126 assists in 448 career NHL games with Washington, Ottawa and Toronto.

The six-foot, 181-pound forward was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round of the 2012 draft.

Brown was a teammate of Oilers captain McDavid when they both played for the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters from 2012 to 2014.

Brown appeared in all 82 regular-season games three straight years for the Leafs from 2017 to 2019, and was a teammate of current Oiler Zach Hyman before heading to the Senators.

Brown also had a goal and four assists in 20 playoff games for Toronto.

He compiled 47 goals and 70 assists over three seasons with Ottawa before the Capitals acquired him in a trade.

The Oilers shipped wingers Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday to create cap flexibility ahead of free agency.

Forward Nick Bjugstad returned to the Arizona Coyotes on a two-year contract after the Oilers picked up the 30-year-old at the trade deadline.

He had four goals and two assists in 19 games and three goals in 12 playoff games.

Also, the Oilers announced Saturday the signing of forwards Drake Caggiula and Lane Pederson to two-year contracts with annual salaries of $775,000. Caggiula of Pickering, Ont., previously played two and a quarter seasons with the Oilers from 2016 to 2019 before he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The five-foot-10, 176-forward has 46 goals and 45 assists in 282 career NHL games for Edmonton, Chicago, Arizona, Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

Saskatoon's Pederson had two goals and an assist in 16 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets this past season.

The 25-year-old owns a career four goals and seven assists in 71 NHL games with San Jose, Vancouver and Columbus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press