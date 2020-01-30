Edmonton Oilers sign Zack Kassian to four-year extension

Zack Kassian #44 of the Edmonton Oilers skates up ice during their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena December 23, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The lead up to tonight’s Battle of Alberta just got a whole lot richer.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the Edmonton Oilers have reportedly agreed to terms with forward Zach Kassian on a four-year, $12.8-million contract extension. The deal is expected to carry an average annual value of $3.2-million per year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While we ponder what may or may not happen between Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk in the EDM-CGY game tonight, Kassian has reason to be happy. The pending UFA F has a new contract extension — AAV of $3.2M — with the Oilers. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 29, 2020

Kassian, 29, is scoring at a career-best pace at the moment. What a coincidence! In 44 games this season, the hard-nosed winger has amassed an impressive 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points, already topping the 26 points he finished with last season through 79 games.

Arriving in Edmonton via trade from the Montreal Canadiens in December 2015, Kassian is now locked in as part of the Oilers’ core for the foreseeable future. In fact, Kassian is just one of three Oiler forwards to currently be under contract through the 2023-24 season. You may have heard of the other two; Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

If nothing else, it looks as if Matthew Tkachuk will have to share a division with Kassian for at least the next four years.

Enter the NHL Yahoo Cup contest

More NHL coverage at Yahoo Sports