Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Filip Berglund to entry-level contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Filip Berglund to a two-year entry-level contract.

Berglund will be loaned to Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League for the 2020-21 season.

Berglund, 22, had 20 points (five goals, 15 assists), 16 penalty minutes and a plus-4 plus-minus rating in 52 games with his hometown club Skelleftea AIK, this past SHL season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The six-foot-three, 206-pound blueliner has appeared in 200 career SHL games, registering 53 points (10 goals, 43 assists), 80 penalty minutes and a plus-20 rating. He has also has four assists in 31 playoff games.

Berglund was Edmonton's third-round draft pick, 91st overall, at the 2016 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press