Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Cam Dineen to one-year, two-way US$775,000 contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Cam Dineen to a one-year, two-way US$775,000 contract Sunday.

Edmonton acquired Dineen and forward Nick Bjugstad from the Arizona Coyotes on March 1. Dineen was assigned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, registering two goals and 10 assists in 19 games.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound Dineen has appeared in 69 total AHL games this season, also playing 50 contests with Tucson Roadrunners. He has six goals and 41 assists combined.

Arizona selected Dineen in the third round, No. 68 overall, of the 2016 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press