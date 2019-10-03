Edmonton Oilers' recall of Evan Bouchard a paper move, but actual opportunity still draws near

The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up on the blue line.

After taking a season-opening 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton had some business to take care of. The Oilers placed Adam Larsson on long-term injured reserve after he broke his foot during Wednesday's game, and in turn recalled prospect defenseman Evan Bouchard while re-assigning Ethan Bear to the AHL-affiliate Bakersfield Condors.

As per TSN's Jason Gregor, this is likely a paper transaction, as it increases Edmonton's LTIR space for Larsson, and Bear will likely return on Saturday for the Oilers' matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I've been told the Bear/Bouchard move is a paper move. Likely Bear will be recalled before Saturday's game. This explains it perfectly. https://t.co/23cdXlJaGD — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 3, 2019

Brandon Manning will likely fill the on-ice vacancy, and Joel Persson should be ready to return when he comes back from injury.

Still, despite the situational factors, it's only a matter of time before 19-year-old Bouchard gets the chance to suit up with the Oilers in a larger capacity.

Bouchard made his NHL debut with Edmonton last season, getting a seven-game trial to kick off 2018-19. There, he was able to score his first NHL goal and also recorded eight blocks, six hits, two takeaways and a plus/minus rating of minus-5.

Story continues

Ultimately though, Bouchard was sent back down to the OHL's London Knights to continue building his game and develop further before being thrown into a full-time NHL role. There, he wore the "C" and had 53 points in 45 games before joining the Condors for their playoff run, where he racked up three goals and eight points in eight games.

MORE: NHL predictions, playoff picks for the 2019-20 campaign

Standing at 6-3, 194 pounds, the big-bodied defender plays exceptionally well at both ends of the rink and is a strong skater, as well as an offensive-minded player who can also shift to a shutdown game if necessary. He's not afraid to join the rush and is the type of player that can quarterback a power play and generate chances from the point, thanks to a dangerous shot and passing ability.

In regards to how he'll look to start this season, the Oakville, Ont., native may have not made the cut to begin the year, but has looked solid for Bakersfield in the preseason, easily moving the puck up ice, utilizing his speed and size and generating chances on the forecheck. If he continues to showcase his ability at the AHL level — as he did during the 2019 postseason — he's bound to be the first call-up and could even become a third-pairing or extra d-man on the main roster, especially with Larsson out of the mix.

With Larsson out of the mix for a while, Bouchard's size and offensive acumen, as well as his speed and potential, will be an asset to the Oilers' current defense corps and serve as a solid replacement for the ailing Swedish defenseman, especially if Manning and Persson aren't up to the task; after all, it wouldn't hurt to see how he looks, and this is a good chance to try him out. Edmonton additionally needs more offense from the point, as evident from Matt Benning's all-around game on Wednesday, where he finished with two assists and gave the Oilers a lot of opportunities.

For now, Bouchard will likely start the season with Bakersfield, but fans should keep their eye on him in the coming weeks.