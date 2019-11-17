Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid just cannot stop scoring

We're 22 games into the 2019-20 campaign, and absolute NHL ridiculousness is in bloom in Edmonton as Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl cannot stop scoring — and it makes us wonder if they really are human.

The duo combined for five points in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars and is now producing at 3.77 points per game, having already combined for 83 points through 22 games this season. Edmonton is also benefiting greatly, as the team leads the Pacific Division with a 13-6-3 record and 29 points on the season.

"[Draisaitl's] a fun guy to play with," McDavid said earlier in the season of his linemate. "Obviously, he can shoot it or pass it and play any type of game you want him to play. Great teammate, we've played together a lot over the years and I like where our chemistry's at."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WATCH: McDavid nets second hat trick of week, six points vs. Colorado

Their on-ice synergy is something of a fine art, analogous to rock music that goes by the beat of a different drummer.

First off, the Oilers' captain's performance, which combines speed, outstanding hands and vision, is helping him producing at the rate of 1.81 points per game. He has nine points over his last two games and 14 over his last five to move up the stat sheet and all the way up to second behind Draisaitl in the NHL scoring race.

This season, he's already hit the 400-point mark of his NHL career with 412 points in 309 career games, with three straight 100-point seasons. His performance thus far puts the 22-year-old on pace for a fourth-straight 100-plus point campaign with 141 points.

Story continues

No one's surpassed the 140-mark since Mario Lemieux, who had 161 points in 1995-96.

Now, Draisaitl. The "Deutschland Dangler" takes advantage of a lethal shot, great passing and hockey IQ shift by shift. Some may have been wary of signing the winger to a long-term, multi-million dollar extension that pays him a hefty $8 million over eight seasons, insinuating that it was possible his success was due in large part to McDavid.

He's proven this season — and over the last few years to boot — that that's far from the case. After registering his first 100-point season last year, his star-studded 2019-20 campaign has him at a league-leading 43 points as he also rides a 12-game point streak. Besides his Oilers counterpart, Draisaitl has 11 points over the next leading scorer in Brad Marchand, who has 32 points in 19 games heading into Saturday night.

1️⃣2️⃣-game point streak has been extended for Leon Draisaitl! pic.twitter.com/mZrqSv6UY0 — NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2019

Draisaitl's scoring at a rate of 1.95 points per game, which sets him up to record 160 points this season.

In total, he and McDavid are on pace to combine for a grand total of 301 points this year, as the Oilers look to put past seasons of demons and disappointment behind them and potentially return to the postseason for the first time since 2016-17 — and the third time in the last 14 years.

With each game that passes, many wonder if they can keep up the pace; after all, those numbers just seem. . . too high, right? Well, it's over 25 percent through the season already, and they're both proving capable of multi-point performances on a nightly basis.

MORE: What makes the Draisaitl and McDavid duo so good?

In fact, the pair barely post games with just one point or none; McDavid has gone only 12 games with such numbers, and Draisaitl nine — not to mention, the Cologne, Germany, native has gone scoreless in just two games through his campaign so far.

As of right now, the only thing we can do is wait and see if they can keep it up. But right now, the numbers show that they're the hottest combination the league has right now — and has seen in a long time.