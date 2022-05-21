Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Calgary Flames
    Calgary Flames
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Connor McDavid
    Connor McDavid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leon Draisaitl
    Leon Draisaitl
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Johnny Gaudreau
    Johnny Gaudreau
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992.

Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored for Edmonton.

After he was pulled early in Game 1, Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made 37 saves for the win and assisted on Draisaitl's insurance goal.

Michael Stone, Brett Ritchie and Tyler Toffoli scored for Calgary, which led 3-1 midway through the second period.

Johnny Gaudreau had two assists. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 35 shots in the loss.

The best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal heads to Edmonton's Rogers Place for Sunday's Game 3 and Tuesday's Game 4. The Oilers went 18-4-2 at Rogers Place over their final 24 games of the regular season.

Calgary (50-21-11) topped the Pacific Division ahead of runner-up Edmonton (49-27-6) in the regular season. The Alberta rivals are squaring off in the playoffs for a sixth time, but the first since 1991.

One of the NHL's top teams five-on-five, the Flames were shorthanded for almost 11 minutes Friday. Edmonton scored its first power-play goal of the series midway through the second period to send the game into the third deadlocked 3-3.

Hyman turned Calgary's offensive-zone turnover into a breakaway. He scored the shorthanded, go-head goal going upstairs on Markstrom at 10:14.

Smith head-manned the puck to Draisaitl for another breakaway just over two minutes later. The forward, who is playing through a lower-body injury, put the puck off the post and in on Markstrom's stick side at 12:36.

With Ryan Nugent-Hopkins penalized for slashing at 16:48, the Flames couldn't convert a power play into a goal. Calgary went 1-for-5 with a man advantage in the game, while the Oilers were 1-for-6.

Two broken Oiler sticks contributed to a pair of Flames goals in the first two periods. Defenceman Darnell Nurse was hampered down low without his in the second period and didn't manage an exchange with a forward.

Gaudreau threaded a pass to the front of the crease for Elias Lindholm to flip to Toffoli, who scored a power-play goal at 2:04 for a 3-1 Calgary lead.

Draisaitl's goal at 2:31 of the second was waived off. Flames head coach Darryl Sutter successfully challenged goaltender interference by McDavid.

But McDavid struck seconds later to draw Edmonton within a goal. He rolled off Calgary defenceman Nikita Zadorov into open ice, took a pass from Keith and stickhandled the puck by Markstrom's outstretched pad at 3:05.

Bouchard pulled the Oilers even at 15:03 during Stone's double minor for high-sticking. The defenceman wired a slapshot from the top of the faceoff circle upstairs on Markstrom.

After setting the record for the fastest two goals to start a playoff game in the series opener with a pair within 51 seconds, Calgary struck early again, 63 seconds after puck drop.

Edmonton, and Smith, recovered faster than in Game 1, however. The Oilers carried offensive zone time and had more chances from the slot than Calgary in the first period.

Hyman celebrated an Oilers goal with just over four minutes left in the opening period, but officials waived it off. The whistle blew before the puck crossed the goal-line in a crease scramble. The Flames took a 2-1 lead into the second.

Keith halved the deficit at 13:45 of the first . McDavid circling out from behind the net held off Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson with one arm and held the puck on his stick with the other.

Edmonton's captain shovelled a one-handed pass to Keith, who beat Markstrom far side.

The hosts led 2-0 at 6:02 when Smith bobbled an Erik Gudbranson shot. Ritichie pounced on the loose puck in the crease and put a backhand by the Oilers' goalie.

Hyman broke his stick and wasn't able to retrieve another from the bench before Stone's slapshot from the point beat Smith bottom corner glove side at 1:03.

The Flames were minus top shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev for a third straight game. He was injured in Game 6 of Calgary's first-round series against Dallas. Tanev skated in practice this week, but hasn't dressed for games.

Notes: Gaudreau extended his playoff point streak to seven consecutive games (two goals, 10 assists) and tied Lanny McDonald (1984) for the fifth-longest in Flames history . . . McDavid stretched his playoff multi-point streak to five straight games. The only other players in NHL history with a run of five or more multi-point games were Wayne Gretzky (1983), Tony Currie (1981), Darryl Sittler (1977), Evgeni Malkin (2009) and Dale Hawerchuk (1993) . . . Keith became the oldest Oiler to score a playoff goal at 38 years, 308 days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney Expected to Exit ‘SNL’

    Chad, Li’l Baby Aidy, Barbara DeDrew and Baby Yoda are all leaving Studio 8H. Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney are all expected to leave “Saturday Night Live” after it ends its 47th season tomorrow evening, according to a person familiar with the matter. The actors’ departures are likely to draw a […]

  • How can some of the NHL's top offences be slowed down?

    How do Tampa Bay, Edmonton and St. Louis offset the shot parade? Through each of their second-round openers, we’ve seen three diametrically different responses.

  • Pakistani rupee drops to record low amid talks with IMF

    Pakistan’s currency plummeted to an all-time record low in intraday trading against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, amid uncertainty about the success of crucial talks between the International Monetary Fund and the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who is considering massive new taxation to avoid a default. Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that Pakistan is banning all non-essential imports, including cars and luxury goods to avoid any further depreciation of rupee against the American dollar. “Pakistan is facing an economic emergency situation, and we are taking correct and tough decisions to overcome this economic crisis,” she told a news conference.

  • Police make arrest after visually impaired man's neck slashed on CTrain

    Calgary police have made an arrest after a stranger slashed the neck of a visually impaired senior on the CTrain. The 25-year-old accused is being held in custody. According to police, both men were riding the northeast bound train from City Hall station at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday when the 65-year-old man's neck was slashed and he was assaulted in an "unprovoked, random attack." The injured man went to the front of the train and notified the driver, who then stopped the train in the Riverf

  • What about Dray? Warriors go Looney Tunes to take 2-0 lead over Mavericks

    The Golden State Warriors weren’t about to go out without a fight.

  • Dallas Stars part ways with head coach Rick Bowness

    Bowness took over the team as interim head coach in 2019 before leading the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

  • We've reviewed our 2019 NFL draft grades. Why? Because we're gluttons for punishment

    We had some good calls in our post-2019 NFL draft grades. But be honest: You can to see how badly we whiffed on the others.

  • Russian soldier in Ukraine war crimes trial says he did not want to kill

    A 21-year-old Russian soldier told a court on Friday he had not wanted to kill an unarmed civilian and that he sincerely repented, as he delivered his final words at the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Vadim Shishimarin, a tank commander, has pleaded guilty to killing Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old civilian, in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28. Shishimarin is accused of firing several shots with an assault rifle at a civilian's head from a car after being ordered to do so.

  • Mariupol troops surrendered. Now they're registered as POWs, in a prison colony.

    More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in what was the last stronghold of the city of Mariupol, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday. Since Monday, 1,730 troops, who were holed up in the Azovstal steel plant, have been evacuated from what remained of the mill.

  • Smith, Raanta, Hurricanes top Rangers for 2-0 series lead

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brendan Smith scored a shorthanded goal late in the second period while Antti Raanta finished with 21 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Friday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Smith's goal off a feed from Sebastian Aho marked his first postseason goal in nine years, and it was the difference in a tightly defended game by both teams with little space to operate and even fewer traffic-free looks at the net. Aho

  • Coca-Cola unveils brand-new bottles with caps attached, hoping to curb recycling concerns

    No longer will consumers be troubled with a capless Coke bottle. With an aim to bolster recycling, the Coca-Cola company announced a major change.

  • What is hypertension? The warning signs and symptoms of the 'silent killer'

    More than 7.2 million Canadians live with high blood pressure.

  • Shakira, 45, Looks *So* Sculpted As She Nails A Viral TikTok Dance

    Shakira, 45, looked so toned while dancing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' To stay fit, the singer works with trainer Anna Kaiser six days a week.

  • Biden's approval dips to lowest of presidency: AP-NORC poll

    President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party. Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research, dipping from already negative ratings a month earlier. In AP-NORC polls conducted in 2021, Biden’s approval rating among Democrats never dropped below 82%.

  • Daycare left 5-year-old alone in company vehicle, says Kamloops mom

    Helen Coombs is grateful to have her five-year-old son safe and sound after she says he was forgotten for over an hour in a minivan at a Kamloops daycare centre. Coombs said her son, Tor, was picked up at Aberdeen Elementary School on Friday, May 6, 2022 and driven to Maple Tree Early Learning and Development Centre. School ends at 2:40 p.m and the centre is less than five kilometres away. At around 4:15 p.m, Coombs says her husband went to pick up their son and four-year-old daughter Elsa from

  • Flames' Matthew Tkachuk chirps Oilers' Evander Kane about money problems

    Matthew Tkachuk asked Evander Kane if he "wants some money" with hilarious chirp in Game 1 of Round 2.

  • The Flight Attendant’s Cassie Is An Example Of White Privilege

    In the season 2 premiere of The Flight Attendant, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is still working as a flight attendant for Imperial Atlantic, but now she’s officially moonlighting for the CIA. She travels to Berlin where her assignment is to observe a man at a hotel, but Cassie decides to go against CIA instruction and not only engages in her mark, but follows him all over Berlin. Fairly standard for an inexperienced operative, right? Watching the newest season of the HBO show is like watching a s

  • This is the most valuable car in the world

    A unicorn in the collector car world just went under the hammer, and sold for a record breaking, astounding amount. Mercedes-Benz Group has confirmed it has sold from its private collection a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR 'Uhlenhaut Coupé' for a record-breaking $143 million (135 million euros). The previous record auction amount paid for a car was $70 million for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO in 2018.

  • Fuel prices drop sharply in N.L. with another unscheduled change

    The maximum prices of all fuels, except for propane, took a steep dive across Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday as the Public Utilities Board made yet another unscheduled change. The PUB said the change was due to what the provincial regulator called a "significant downward shift in the benchmarks." It's the third time prices have fluctuated this week and Friday's setting is the week's second unscheduled change. Regular self-serve gasoline dropped 10.1 cents per litre across the province. One

  • Jail 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich again, Crown argues in heated hearing

    OTTAWA — A Crown prosecutor argued on Thursday that Tamara Lich, an organizer of the "Freedom Convoy," breached her bail conditions by accepting an award for her leadership during the Ottawa protest. A judge initially denied Lich bail after her arrest during the massive protest that overtook downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in February, but she was released in March after a review of the court decision. Lich and fellow protest organizer Chris Barber are jointly accused of mischief, obst