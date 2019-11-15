Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid scores second hat trick of week because he's Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid knows no limits — seriously.

The 22-year-old recorded a hat trick Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche, less than a week after netting three in a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

McDavid's first tally of the night came on the man advantage about 13 minutes into the first period when he deked past a defender and scored from in tight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: McDavid scores unbelievable goal vs. Ducks

Connor McDavid on the power play! Oilers lead 2-1 in the first!#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/7sfurq45HJ — HD365 (@HockeyDaily365) November 15, 2019

Just a little over three minutes later on another power-play opportunity, he again showed off his stickhandling expertise as he gracefully made his way into the offensive zone and fired a quick shot past Adam Werner to give Edmonton a three-goal lead.

As the pattern went on Thursday, his third of the night came was also a PPG. With patience, he was able to fire a wrister from the right circle past new netminder Philipp Grubauer for the seventh hat trick of his career.

Story continues

McDavid with his... 5th point of the night, yes 5. Also a Hat Trick.



He's good at ice hockey. pic.twitter.com/m0S0C237cy



— xTech (@xTechHockey) November 15, 2019

Oh — and he also recorded six points through the first 40 minutes of regulation with three assists, to boot.

McDavid now has 14 goals and 37 points on the season, putting him third in the goal-scoring race and second in points behind teammate Leon Draisaitl, who has five points of his own and now 41 on the year. Both of them have combined for 78 points through their first 21 games.

The Oilers currently lead 6-2 in the third period.