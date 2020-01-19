Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid moves into ninth place on franchise all-time scoring list

It took former NHLer Shawn Horcoff 12 years and 796 games with the Edmonton Oilers to score 447 points, a feat that had placed him ninth on the franchise's all-time scoring list — until Saturday.

Connor McDavid's two goals against the Arizona Coyotes gave him 448 career points and Horcoff's spot on that list. It took him less than half the total number of games to reach that mark.

The captain's first goal of the day came just one minute into the second period. During an Edmonton power play, No. 97 beat Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta on a sharp-angle shot that snuck right between his pads and the goal post.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Alex Ovechkin ties Steve Yzerman for ninth place on all-time goal-scoring list

That goal tied McDavid with Horcoff at 447 points as an Oiler; the tie would stand only briefly.

He scored again at the other end of the second period thanks to quality assists from forwards James Neal and Josh Archibald. Neal's effective breakout pass careened off the board right to Archibald, who recognized he had McDavid open for a pass on the rush.

Archibald lifted the puck off the ice just enough to put it beyond Arizona blue liner Oliver Ekman-Larsson's reach; all McDavid, who had already beaten backchecker Conor Garland to the net, put his stick out and deflect the puck into the net.

Story continues

Make that a pair on the day for the captain.@cmcdavid97 | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/QOnYxEgF4s — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 18, 2020

Twenty-nine points now stand between McDavid and No. 8 on the franchise leaderboard Ales Hemsky (477). Given he is scoring 1.55 points per game, McDavid is on pace to finish 2019-20 with 127 points, meaning he could finish this season on the cusp of 500 career points. Wayne Gretzky is the franchise's all-time scoring leader with 1,669 points in 696 career games.

The two goals were McDavid's 26th and 27th of the season, keeping his run as the league's leading scorer intact.