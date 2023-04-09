Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid hits 150-point milestone last reached by Mario Lemieux

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid's spectacular season has put him in the company of some of the league's top players of all time.

McDavid had a goal and assist in the first period against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon to reach 150 points this season. He added a goal in the third period in the 6-1 Edmonton win.

The last player to hit that milestone was Mario Lemieux, who had 161 points in the 1995-96 season. McDavid joins Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Lemieux (four), Steve Yzerman, Phil Esposito and Bernie Nicholls as the league's only players who have had 150-point seasons.

McDavid drew an assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' opening goal, then scored with 1:44 left in the first period. His second goal gave him 64 goals and 87 assists on the season.

The Oilers' win kept alive their chance of winning the Pacific Division. The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars in a shootout and lead by two points. Vegas and Edmonton have two games left.

McDavid needs one goal to match the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin for most goals in a season since 2000. Ovechkin, who had 65 goals in 2007-08, sat out Saturday's game with an injury.

San Jose's Erik Karlsson was held off the scoreboard Saturday and still needs two points to become the first NHL defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to score 100 points in a season. He has three games left.

McDavid hit the milestone on a busy Saturday in which the NHL had 16 games scheduled for the first time in league history. What else happened:

Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores 1,500th career point

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby also hit a milestone Saturday, picking up his 1,500th career point with two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings. He's the 15th NHL player to hit that milestone and the sixth fastest (1,188 games).

It was an important win for the Penguins, who are trying to keep their 16-season playoff streak alive. They briefly moved into a playoff spot but fell out again Saturday night when the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders won. Pittsburgh is one point back with two games left to go.

Emergency backup goalie gets into Maple Leafs-Canadiens game

The Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-1 rout of the Montreal Canadiens had little impact on the standings.

But it was important for University of Toronto goaltender Jett Alexander, who made his NHL debut. He had been signed to an amateur tryout agreement because Matt Murray is injured and the Leafs didn't call up Joseph Woll for salary-cap reasons.

With Toronto up by six goals, the Maple Leafs pulled starter Ilya Samsonov late in the third period and gave Alexander a chance. He ended up facing no shots.

Alexander is the second emergency backup goalie to get into a game this season. In January, the Oilers gave University of Alberta goalie Matt Berlin a chance late in a win against the Chicago Blackhawks and he stopped the only shot he faced.

The most famous EBUG situation was when Zamboni driver and Maple Leafs practice goalie David Ayres, then 42, got the call in 2020 after injuries to both Carolina Hurricanes goaltenders. He played 29 minutes, stopped eight of 10 shots and was credited with the win in Toronto.

Boston Bruins look to tie NHL wins record

The Boston Bruins are playing the New Jersey Devils later Saturday with a chance to tie the NHL record of 62 wins in a season, held by the 1995-96 Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

