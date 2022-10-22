Edmonton Oilers can't solve Binnington in 2-0 loss to St. Louis Blues

·4 min read

EDMONTON — The St Louis Blues remain the only perfect team in the NHL, even if it remains a small sample size with just three games under their collective belt.

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the Blues stayed undefeated on the young season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon.

“Whenever we have No. 50 in the pipes there is always a chance at that (shutout), but we had a great game plan, attention to detail,” said Blues defender Torey Krug, who scored his team’s first goal. “We got one early and we were able to shutout their time and space and our guys did a great job.”

Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues (3-0-0) who have had plenty of practice time with a light schedule to start the season.

“We have a good team and we did a great job tonight, a full 60 minutes,” Binnington said. “We were disciplined and it was good to find a way to win in those tight games, too.”

The Oilers dropped to 2-3-0 on their season-starting six-game homestand.

“They are a good team, that’s a playoff team,” said Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl of the opponents. “They have won before, they know how to play a tight-checking game. So did we, I thought, for the most part. But we were a little sloppy in some areas.

“We didn’t have much going offensively tonight.”

Oilers goalie Jack Campbell made 21 saves in the loss.

St. Louis started the scoring on the power play five minutes into the opening period as Krug beat Campbell with a long blast from the point.

Campbell got back in the fans’ good books not long after when he made a big glove save on a breakaway opportunity by Jordan Kyrou.

A Brett Kulak giveaway led to yet another golden opportunity for Kyrou 12 minutes into a fast-paced second period, but his point-blank shot was once again gathered up by Campbell.

Blues goalie Binnington was called on to make a huge stop of his own with three minutes left in the middle frame, making a sprawling glove save on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during a scramble in front to keep it a one-goal game.

The shots were just 15-14 in favour of Edmonton through 40 minutes.

Edmonton pressed in the third but couldn’t solve Binnington.

The Blues were able to put the game away with a minute left as Faulk lifted a shot from the corner off the faceoff that went 200 feet to the centre of the empty net.

Each team only had one power play in the contest, with the Blues’ ability to convert on theirs being the difference.

“We’re not in the business of taking moral victories. We’re in the business of getting better each day,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. “That was a good team we played tonight. There was some good in our game, but there has to be more for us to get the result we want to get.

“The record isn't where we want it to be. But we’re talking about the St. Louis Blues, and we held them to the low 20s in shots today. Five-on-five it was a 0-0 hockey game.”

NOTES

Both teams finished with 49 wins last season and were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs. … Since the start of last season, the Blues and Oilers have the top two power plays in the NHL. … The Blues had nine 20-goal scorers on their roster last year, eight of whom are back with the team this year. … The Blues were without Logan Brown (upper body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder), while the Oilers were missing the services of Dylan Holloway (upper body). … Due to cap issues, Edmonton once again had to ice a lineup featuring 11 forwards and seven defencemen. … Former Oilers player and bench-boss Craig MacTavish coached his first game in Rogers Place, now serving as an assistant coach for the Blues. MacTavish was head coach of the Oilers from 2000 to 2009.

UP NEXT

Both teams return to action on Monday. The Oilers finish a six-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Blues travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets to close out a three-game road trip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Seafood processors concerned about meeting demand after Fiona

    Some seafood processors on P.E.I. say it will be more difficult to meet the already high demand for their products following damage from post-tropical storm Fiona, and are exploring ways to minimize the impact from storms in the future. Jerry Gavin, executive director of the P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association, said the mussel and oyster markets were strong, but a lot of seed and market-ready product was lost and there was damage to plants and infrastructure. "Things were just lining up so wel

  • Institutional investors are Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM) biggest bettors and were rewarded after last week's US$28b market cap gain

    A look at the shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 58...

  • Week 8 winners and losers: Heisman candidate Bo Nix has Oregon back in playoff hunt after blowout win over UCLA

    Oregon QB Bo Nix is playing like a legitimate Heisman candidate and the Ducks look like a College Football Playoff contender.

  • Emily Ratajkowski's Plunging Minidress Wasn't Even the Sexiest Part of Her Outfit

    Stilettos for the win.

  • Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Their Famous Newport Beach 'Chateau' for $55 Million

    The couple spent years renovating the home and documented the construction process on RHOC

  • NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league is monitoring tanking, a ‘serious issue’

    Anticipating that teams might employ the strategy for a certain 2023 draft prospect, Adam Silver said the league will be “paying particular attention to the issue this year."

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc

  • Red Bull co-founder and CEO Dietrich Mateschitz, whose sports empire spanned continents, dies at 78

    The billionaire's energy drink company has teams in Formula 1, the German Bundesliga and MLS.

  • Musicians Who Rock A Killer Car Collection

    These rock stars have great tastes in cars!

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.