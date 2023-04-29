Edmonton Muslim community seeks answers after man arrested, restrained during traffic stop

In a one minute clip the National Council of Canadian Muslims shared on social media, the man can be seen being restrained by two Edmonton Police Service officers. (National Council of Canadian Muslims - image credit)

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said a man who was restrained on the ground with a knee to his neck by an Edmonton Police Service officer following a traffic stop is filing a formal complaint.

In a one-minute clip the organization shared on social media, the man can be seen being restrained by two Edmonton Police Service officers.

One of the officers can be seen with his knee on the back of of the man's neck, a use of force that has been highly criticized over the years particularly following the 2020 killing of George Floyd in the United States.

The group also provided CBC News with the full-length five-minute and 57-second video on condition that it not be published. The NCCM would not provide CBC News with the man's name citing privacy concerns for the man and his family.

According to police, officers in Edmonton's south stopped the man for driving 47 km/h in a playground zone.

The man was leaving a mosque on April 21 with his wife and two children, following Eid al-Fitr prayer.

Police said in a statement the man refused to give officers his name, licence, insurance, or registration, which led to police warning the man he would be arrested.

According to a statement from the NCCM, the man felt officers were agitated and he worried for his safety. The statement adds that he asked for a supervisor to be present before providing documentation.

Officers removed the man from his car, restrained him, and arrested him.

In the video, filmed by the man's wife, the man can be heard calling the two officers racist and screaming.

One officer tells the man's wife, "please tell your husband to relax," she responds by saying, "you are not supposed to do this, can you please stop?"

Young children can also be heard crying in the background.

In a statement from EPS, spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said the man was ticketed for speeding, failure to provide his driver's licence, and registration and insurance, then told he was free to go. The man asked to be taken to the hospital saying he had a sore shoulder.

Dan Jones, associate chair of justice studies at NorQuest College and a retired Edmonton police officer, said when a person is stopped for a crime they are required by law to provide identification, unlike during a random street stop.

The NCCM said the man suffered a number of injuries from the interaction, while he and his family had suffered significant mental distress.

Racial tension

"Having a knee violently pinned on the back of a man's neck over an alleged minor speeding infraction — there were no criminal code charges — could have, as all Canadians know, produced far more tragic results," said Said Omar, NCCM's Alberta advocacy officer.

Omar said the man is filing a complaint to the EPS professional services branch.

"One of our goals is to really to ensure that the Muslim community have their voices heard. These type of incidents unfortunately will cause mistrust between EPS and the Muslim community at large," Omar said.

NDP members of parliament, Blake Desjarlais and Heather McPherson, released a statement expressing their concerns over the rise in hate-motivated attacks in Canada and particularly in Edmonton.

"Members of religious minority communities and racialized individuals are entitled to humane treatment and equal protection by law enforcement officers. Anything less is unacceptable," the statement read.

Knee-on-neck a concern, says expert

Kevin Walby, a University of Winnipeg associate professor of criminal justice, said the video "represents the violence of policing in response to a very minor transgression."

"They can just mail out a speeding ticket … you don't have to drag someone out of a car and choke them out," Walby said.

Jones and Walby referred to the one-plus-one rule in police training that allows officers to respond to force with one level of force greater than the level of resistance.

"Anytime you have these videos out there and there's not full explanations it does have a strong negative impact on police legitimacy because if people just see what they see and there's no explanation for it, it does have an impact," Jones said.

"I think that's something that we have to start to rectify in the system and provide more explanations and be more transparent.

Jones said police training needs to do more to teach officers to meet agitation with calmness.

"You can actually jack someone up because you're upset or you can calm someone down because you remain calm and I think that's something there needs to be a lot more of in police training," he said.