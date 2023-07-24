Edmonton mayor announces funding to plant 1.5 million trees, expand urban canopy

Edmonton's mayor has announced joint funding from the municipal and federal governments to support the planting of 1.5 million trees.

Amarjeet Sohi says $47.8 million is coming from the federal 2 Billion Trees program and the amount is being matched by the city.

Sohi says the money will allow Edmonton to expand its tree-planting efforts and bring it closer to its goal of being a "healthy and climate-resilient city."

Edmonton is planning to increase its urban forest canopy by planting about three square kilometres over the next eight years in naturalized areas, boulevards, parks and open spaces.

The city aims to have two million trees planted by 2031 as part of a broader goal of achieving 20 per cent canopy cover by 2071.

It says it will also work with Indigenous leaders, elders and knowledge keepers to ensure the planting of local species is reflective of and supportive of the traditions and cultural practices of local Indigenous Peoples and those with historic and cultural connections to the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press