Edmonton man appears in U.K. court after terrorism investigation

An Edmonton man arrested in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom appeared Monday in a London court.

Khaled Hussein, who is 28, was charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly being a member of a proscribed organization in the U.K.

He was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hussein is charged alongside a 56-year-old British preacher, Anjem Choudary, who was allegedly directing a terrorist organization and addressing meetings to encourage support for a radical group since June 2022.

Prosecutors say the Edmontonian worked online with Choudary to provide a platform for the views of the radical group al-Muhajiroun.

London Metropolitan Police say both men have been remanded in custody and their next scheduled court appearance on Aug. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press