Edmonton man, 24, faces sex assault charges after contacting teens on Snapchat

A 24-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in connection to two sexual assaults involving teen girls he connected with using the messaging app Snapchat.

The suspect began using the app to communicate with teen girls beginning in March, posting messages using the names Jamie Dole and Caramel Thunder, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

Police said the man promised to buy girls various items and in some cases requested nude photographs and videos from girls in exchange for money.

Police allege that the suspect met a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat on Aug. 9, then arranged to pick her up near her home. He took her to his west Edmonton home where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

It is also alleged that on two occasions, the man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl he met through the app — first on July 26 in a vehicle and on then on Aug. 5 at his home.

Aaron Renee Prasad Pal faces 11 charges including luring a child under 16, sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, uttering threats and unlawful confinement.

More charges may be coming, police said.

Police believe there could be additional complainants and are asking other potential victims to contact them.