Edmonton lifts moratorium on combative sports imposed after death of MMA fighter

Edmonton city council has voted to lift a moratorium on combative sports events that was imposed following the death of mixed martial arts fighter.

Tim Hague, a teacher and MMA fighter, died in hospital last June two days after losing a match to Adam Braidwood, a former Canadian Football League player.

Hague, who was 34, died following brain surgery after being knocked down five times in the ring.

City council imposed the ban in December in response to a report that recommended the city improve fighter safety and oversight.

The report by MNP LLP said some Edmonton Sports Combative Commission rules were not followed before the event, including medical information on the fighters not being provided to physicians.

Mayor Don Iveson says he is confident progress has been made on the recommendations.

"Although more work remains to be done in improving combative sports regulation in Edmonton, the way has been cleared for combative sports to safely return to our city," Iveson said Tuesday in a release.

City officials are to release an update on the progress that has been made on implementing the report recommendations on May 23.

The city also reiterated its call for the Alberta government to establish a province-wide body to regulate combative sports.

The Canadian Press