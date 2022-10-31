Edmonton hosts Nashville following Hyman's 2-goal showing

Nashville Predators (3-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators after Zach Hyman's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Oilers' 3-2 win.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 at home last season. The Oilers averaged 3.5 goals on 34.0 shots per game last season.

Nashville went 45-30-7 overall and 20-17-6 on the road a season ago. The Predators scored 63 power-play goals last season on 258 chances for a 24.4% success rate.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press