Edmonton homicide detectives investigate death of man in inner city
Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Saturday evening in the downtown Boyle Street neighbourhood.
At about 6 p.m., police responded to a report about an assault with a weapon near 104th Avenue and 95th Street.
On arriving, they discovered a man with serious injuries. Officers provided first aid but he died at the scene.
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact them.