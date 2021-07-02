Edmonton gurdwara targeted with threatening phone calls, prank deliveries

Singh Sabha Gurdwara is working with the police service's Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit to stop the harassment. (Sangat Youth - image credit)

Leaders at the Singh Sabha Gurdwara in southeast Edmonton are speaking out about months of targeted harassment.

Since March, the gurdwara — where thousands of Sikh Edmontonians worship — has received daily multiple threatening phone calls. Voices on the other end hurled racial slurs and espoused anti-Sikh sentiment.

There has also been calls from local businesses expecting payments for estimates and services, as well as deliveries of meat products, that no one in the gurdwara ever ordered.

"This is where we grew up. This is a place that we were born into. We attended every Sunday or every day. And just seeing the people that we grew up with, being so affected by this, it honestly is heartbreaking," said Gurpreet Kaur, a spokesperson for Sangat Youth, a group that amplifies Sikh voices and provides support and resources for the community.

Last May, a large delivery of meat pizzas and chicken wings showed up at the gurdwara.

No one there had ordered it. In fact, meat isn't allowed on the premises and there are even signs outside saying so.

Community leaders decided it was time to call the Edmonton police service's Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit.

"We just want our lives and our community, our gurdwara to be normal again. That's honestly all we want is just for it to stop and for us to just have some peace in our lives," Kaur said.

It's one of the reasons Sangat Youth decided to go public — posting a statement online on Wednesday encouraging Edmontonians to condemn the incidents, and for anyone with information to contact police.

The group also wants to warn unsuspecting businesses that orders from the Singh Sabha Gurdwara are likely a malicious hoax.

The statement says Sangat Youth are working alongside the Edmonton Police Hate Crimes Unit, the Alberta Hate Crimes Committee, the John Humphrey Centre and Social Stride Advocacy. Edmonton police were unavailable to comment on the statutory holiday.

With the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, which allows the community to gather again in significant numbers, the group also fears the community will be put at further risk of harassment.

Sikh Edmontonians are not the only ones who are increasingly the target of hate-motivated incidents in the Edmonton area. There have also been a string of attacks on Muslim women that drew a crowd of hundreds out last weekend demanding action to protect them.

'Edmonton is coming together'

The group expressed sympathy for business owners, already struggling with the impact of the pandemic, now caught up in the harassment

"It has to be heartbreaking for them to have these orders happen and they prepare all this and they lose so much money," Kaur said.

"And it's an awful feeling for us as well, because we can't really do anything about it."

But Kaur says they were taken aback by the outpouring of support, with many people outside the community sharing the post or condemning the hateful behaviour of the perpetrators.

"We just want to say thank you," Kaur said. "That's what we would like to appreciate the most is just how Edmonton is coming together."