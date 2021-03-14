Edmonton family pleads for information 8 months after man's homicide

Matthew Gladue was a father of six. He died this past summer. His family is still looking for answers. (Submitted by Cherie Ladouceur - image credit)

Cherie Ladouceur says her brother's life mattered, and that he was so loved.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Gladue, a father of six, was found dead in an alley between 103rd and 104th Street, just north of 112th Avenue last July. Police have ruled his death a homicide. His family is still pleading for answers.

"We loved him. He came here to serve a purpose and that was to raise his kids and be with us. We were supposed to grow old together," Ladouceur said.

"Now, I can't even see if my brother has one white hair. He was taken violently from us."

Gladue's family said he had left the house in Abbotsfield to pick up dinner at around 3:30 p.m. July 13, but never came home. He was headed to KFC, which he didn't live far from, according to his sister.

The place he was found was halfway across town. The family is hoping that anyone with any information will come forward.

Gladue had gone out to get dinner for his family. He never came home. (Submitted by Cherie Ladouceur)

The family said he was stabbed and left with a broken jaw — details police have yet to confirm.

"Whoever did this to my brother, I would personally like to know, what was your reason? What was your motive? What was your gain? Because [they] don't even know how many hearts they have crushed, how many lives they destroyed," Ladouceur said.

Gladue had been living in Cold Lake, Alta., but moved to Edmonton in February 2019, in part to have better support for his young daughter, who is deaf. He had recently moved into a home that was a rent-to-own, and Ladouceur said she was so proud of him.

Eighteen-year-old Keisha Cardinal, Gladue's oldest child, is graduating this year.

"I feel like my dad would be so proud of me … he would just feel so much enjoyment from that, being able to see that I've come that far," she said.

"It hurts for him not to be here and not to see that. It breaks my heart."

She said it's hard every day to even get out of bed, but she motivates herself to set an example for her younger siblings, to show them they can do whatever they hope for in their lives.

"He was funny. He was really funny … he would always be that joy in the room," she said.

"I hope that there's justice brought and [that] there's people out there that are willing to come forward and give us some information ... It's been eight months now, and for us not to know why this happened is so sad."