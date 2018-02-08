Edmonton Eskimos re-sign running back Lochard, linebacker Jones to extensions

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos signed Canadian running back Pascal Lochard and American linebacker Korey Jones to contract extensions.

Both players were scheduled to become free agents Tuesday.

Lochard, 27, of Montreal, ran for 104 yards on 14 carries over 16 games in his first season with Edmonton. The six-foot, 215-pound running back also spent time previously with B.C. (2014-15), Winnipeg (2016) and Ottawa (2017).

Jones had 50 tackles and an interception in 12 games with Edmonton last year. The four-year veteran has spent two seasons with the Eskimos, registering 90 tackles, one interception and a forced fumbled in 45 regular-season games.

Jones had two tackles in Edmonton's 26-20 win over Ottawa in the 2015 Grey Cup.

The Canadian Press