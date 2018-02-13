Eskimos bolster defence by signing free-agent defensive lineman Bazzie

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos dipped into the free-agent waters Tuesday to sign defensive lineman Alex Bazzie.

The Eskimos announced Bazzie signed a deal through the 2019 season.

The six-foot-one, 228-pound Bazzie had six tackles and three sacks in six games last year with B.C. Bazzie spent parts of four seasons with the Lions, registering 32 sacks and 95 tackles over 56 regular-season games.

Edmonton also re-signed linebacker Adam Konar, 24, shortly after he became a free agent. The six-foot-two, 225-pound Vancouver native appeared in 12 games last season. registering 59 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Prior to the noon ET start of free agency, Eskimos signed American defensive backs Johnny Adams and Forrest Hightower to contract extensions. Adams' deal is through the 2019 season while Hightower signed a one-year contract.

Adams had 65 tackles and two interceptions in 15 regular-season games last year. In four CFL seasons, Adams has registered 174 tackles, nine interceptions and one touchdown.

Hightower recorded 21 tackles and an interception in 10 games last year.

The Canadian Press