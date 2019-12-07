Edmondston and Stewart continue New Zealand success at Cambridge Track World Cup

Holly Edmondston and Campbell Stewart headlined a successful second day for the host country at the Track World Cup in Cambridge, New Zealand. Edmondston scored victory in the women’s scratch race, while Stewart claimed the men’s omnium.

“It feels amazing to be up here in front of a home crowd. I can’t believe it,” Edmondston said after beating Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) to the gold medal. Lydia Gurley (Ireland) claimed bronze with a fine display.

Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly claimed gold for Australia in the women’s Madison. The Australian duo established an early lead by winning four of the six opening sprints, and they sealed a comprehensive victory by taking the final sprint for good measure.

The Polish duo of Daria Pikulik and Nikol Plosaj took silver, while Michaela Drummond and Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand) claimed bronze. “It was a pretty tough madison actually. Not too many teams out there, but it was definitely a tough mado for Alex and I,” Baker said.

“We were just focusing on trying to get a consistent ride.”

In the women’s sprint, Anastasia Voinova (Russia) edged out world record holder Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 2-1 in a keenly contested final. Mitchell claimed the first race, but Voinova had the upper hand in the second and then won the decisive contest to take gold.

“It is such a long way to travel for this World Cup that the victory means so much more to me. I am so pleased,” said Voinova.

Steph Morton (Australia) beat Daria Schmelva (Russia) in the bronze medal final. “You know I am eight months post knee op so I wasn’t too sure what to expect. So to be able to come in not my fully my best and to get a good 200 time and then get on to the podium, I am so happy,” said Morton.

Campbell Stewart wins omnium

Home favourite Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) lived up to his billing by taking an assured victory in the men’s omnium. He began his day with 5th place finishes in both the scratch race and tempo race, before moving to the top of the standings by winning the elimination race and then sealing victory in the points race.

Cameron Meyer (Australia) took second place, 9 points behind Stewart, while Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) claimed the bronze medal ahead of Eiya Hashimoto (Japan). The final points race was a hard-fought affair, but Stewart secured his triumph he beat Meyer and Zakharov in the penultimate sprint.

“It was just an awesome kind of day,” Stewart said. “I started off consistent and managed to hold off a fair few attacks from the top riders, chased them down, eventually got the sprints and got there in the end.

“I’ve been looking out for this for a while. I knew that I was going to be in front of a home crowd racing and they were awesome tonight. They were on their feet…and they really helped me get round.”

Azizul Awang (Malaysia) won the men’s keirin, delivering a powerful finishing sprint to beat Shane Perkins (Gazprom-Rusvelo) into the silver medal. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) took home the bronze, barely a month after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

“It’s pretty surreal to be honest. It’s the best third place I’ve got in my career,” Glaetzer said.

“I exceeded my expectations by about three positions with this third place and very special in the considerations of what I’ve been through and it’s a credit to my team around me, just taking it one day at a time and not letting something get in your way.”

The gold medallist Awang will hope his ride in New Zealand augurs well for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “I’m so happy. It’s been a while since I stepped on the podium,” Awang said. “The last time was at the 2017 world championships and after that I took a few step backwards to build a base for Tokyo.”


Position

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

0:00:10.537

2

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

0:00:10.606

3

Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

0:00:10.639

4

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:10.735

5

Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:10.738

6

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

0:00:10.800

7

Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

0:00:10.811

8

Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

0:00:10.844

9

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

0:00:10.857

10

Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

0:00:10.862

11

Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

0:00:10.919

12

Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:10.920

13

Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

0:00:10.937

14

Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia

0:00:10.944

15

Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

0:00:11.024

16

Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

0:00:11.034

17

Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

0:00:11.116

18

Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

0:00:11.118

19

Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

0:00:11.148

20

Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team

0:00:11.160

21

Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

0:00:11.187

22

Junhong Lin (Chn) China

0:00:11.192

23

Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland

0:00:11.306

24

Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa

0:00:11.315

25

Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

0:00:11.365

26

Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland

0:00:11.398

27

Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea

0:00:11.432

28

Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

0:00:11.476

29

Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia

0:00:11.587

30

Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

0:00:11.768

Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:11.567

2

Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

0:00:11.608

2

Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

0:00:11.471

2

Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

0:00:11.207

2

Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

0:00:11.987

2

Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

0:00:11.424

2

Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

0:00:11.115

2

Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:11.419

2

Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:11.597

2

Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia

0:00:11.149

2

Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

0:00:11.527

2

Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

0:00:11.618

2

Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

0:00:11.573

2

Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

0:00:11.376

2

Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

0:00:11.244

2

Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:11.173

2

Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:11.130

2

Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

0:00:11.404

2

Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

0:00:11.874

2

Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

0:00:11.192

2

Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

2

Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

2

Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

2

Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

2

Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Sprint - Semi-finals


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:11.322

2

Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:11.226

2

Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

0:00:11.433

2

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

0:00:11.303

2

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

0:00:11.510

2

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Women's Sprint - Final


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

0:00:11

2

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:11

2

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

0:00:11

2

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

0:00:11

2

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

0:00:11

2

Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Women's Madison


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Georgia Baker / Alexandra Manly (Australia)

42

2

Daria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland)

32

3

Michaela Drummond / Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand Track Team)

19

4

Anna Nahirna / Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)

16

5

Jiali Liu / Xiaofei Wang (China)

13

6

Vittoria Guazzini / Martina Fidanza (Italy)

5

7

Lydia Gurley / Emily Kay (Ireland)

5

8

Christina Birch / Kendall Ryan (United States)

4

9

Yumi Kajihara / Kie Furuyama (Japan)

4

10

Qianyu Yang / Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)

2

11

Lena Mettraux / Aline Seitz (Switzerland)

1

Women's Scratch Race


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand

2

Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan

3

Lydia Gurley (Irl) Ireland

4

Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

5

Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America

6

Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

7

Maria Martins (Por) Portugal

8

Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland

9

Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China

10

Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team

11

Amy Cure (Aus) Australia

12

Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan

13

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway

14

Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain

15

Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy

16

Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea

17

Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

18

Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico

19

Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia

20

Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine

21

Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados

22

Lena Mettraux (Swi) Switzerland

23

Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) Chile

Men's Keirin


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

0:00:10.222

2

Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

3

Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine

4

Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland

5

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

6

Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

0:00:10.174

2

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

3

Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

4

Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

5

Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina

6

Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

0:00:10.247

2

Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation

3

Joel Archambault (Can) P2m

4

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

5

Joao Vitor da Silva (Bra) Brazil

6

Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

7

Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand

0:00:10.219

2

Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation

3

Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

4

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

5

Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

6

Rayan Helal (Fra) France

7

Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

0:00:10.711

2

Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

3

Joao Vitor da Silva (Bra) Brazil

4

Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

0:00:10.111

2

Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

3

Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

4

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

0:00:10.332

2

Joel Archambault (Can) P2m

3

Rayan Helal (Fra) France

4

Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa

5

Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:10.197

2

Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina

3

Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland

4

Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

5

Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

0:00:09.810

2

Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand

3

Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation

4

Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

5

Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

6

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

0:00:09.969

2

Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation

3

Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

4

Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

5

Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

6

Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

0:00:09.853

2

Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation

3

Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

4

Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand

5

Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

6

Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

7

Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

0:00:10.251

8

Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

9

Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

10

Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

11

Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

12

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

Men's Omnium


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand

142

2

Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia

133

3

Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

129

4

Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan

123

5

Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany

119

6

Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland

107

7

Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland

102

8

Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy

93

9

Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

92

10

Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico

91

11

Joao Matias (Por) Portugal

89

12

Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

82

13

Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus

82

14

Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina

77

15

Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America

67

16

Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary

36

17

Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine

30

18

Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

29

19

Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

12

20

Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands

21

Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

DNF

Michael Foley (Can) Canada


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus

2

Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

3

Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany

4

Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands

5

Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand

6

Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia

7

Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan

8

Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland

9

Joao Matias (Por) Portugal

10

Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland

11

Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America

12

Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy

13

Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

14

Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico

15

Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

16

Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary

17

Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina

18

Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

19

Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine

20

Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

21

Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

22

Michael Foley (Can) Canada


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan

25

2

Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

25

3

Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia

23

4

Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland

7

5

Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand

5

6

Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico

4

7

Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

3

8

Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy

3

9

Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany

1

10

Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland

11

Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

12

Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America

13

Joao Matias (Por) Portugal

14

Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina

15

Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus

16

Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary

17

Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

18

Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine

19

Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

20

Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands

21

Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

-20

DNS

Michael Foley (Can) Canada


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand

2

Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany

3

Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia

4

Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

5

Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina

6

Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus

7

Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

8

Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy

9

Joao Matias (Por) Portugal

10

Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland

11

Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine

12

Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico

13

Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan

14

Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary

15

Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

16

Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland

17

Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands

18

Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America

19

Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

20

Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

21

Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

