Edmondston and Stewart continue New Zealand success at Cambridge Track World Cup
Holly Edmondston and Campbell Stewart headlined a successful second day for the host country at the Track World Cup in Cambridge, New Zealand. Edmondston scored victory in the women’s scratch race, while Stewart claimed the men’s omnium.
“It feels amazing to be up here in front of a home crowd. I can’t believe it,” Edmondston said after beating Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) to the gold medal. Lydia Gurley (Ireland) claimed bronze with a fine display.
Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly claimed gold for Australia in the women’s Madison. The Australian duo established an early lead by winning four of the six opening sprints, and they sealed a comprehensive victory by taking the final sprint for good measure.
The Polish duo of Daria Pikulik and Nikol Plosaj took silver, while Michaela Drummond and Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand) claimed bronze. “It was a pretty tough madison actually. Not too many teams out there, but it was definitely a tough mado for Alex and I,” Baker said.
“We were just focusing on trying to get a consistent ride.”
In the women’s sprint, Anastasia Voinova (Russia) edged out world record holder Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 2-1 in a keenly contested final. Mitchell claimed the first race, but Voinova had the upper hand in the second and then won the decisive contest to take gold.
“It is such a long way to travel for this World Cup that the victory means so much more to me. I am so pleased,” said Voinova.
Steph Morton (Australia) beat Daria Schmelva (Russia) in the bronze medal final. “You know I am eight months post knee op so I wasn’t too sure what to expect. So to be able to come in not my fully my best and to get a good 200 time and then get on to the podium, I am so happy,” said Morton.
Campbell Stewart wins omnium
Home favourite Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) lived up to his billing by taking an assured victory in the men’s omnium. He began his day with 5th place finishes in both the scratch race and tempo race, before moving to the top of the standings by winning the elimination race and then sealing victory in the points race.
Cameron Meyer (Australia) took second place, 9 points behind Stewart, while Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) claimed the bronze medal ahead of Eiya Hashimoto (Japan). The final points race was a hard-fought affair, but Stewart secured his triumph he beat Meyer and Zakharov in the penultimate sprint.
“It was just an awesome kind of day,” Stewart said. “I started off consistent and managed to hold off a fair few attacks from the top riders, chased them down, eventually got the sprints and got there in the end.
“I’ve been looking out for this for a while. I knew that I was going to be in front of a home crowd racing and they were awesome tonight. They were on their feet…and they really helped me get round.”
Azizul Awang (Malaysia) won the men’s keirin, delivering a powerful finishing sprint to beat Shane Perkins (Gazprom-Rusvelo) into the silver medal. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) took home the bronze, barely a month after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.
“It’s pretty surreal to be honest. It’s the best third place I’ve got in my career,” Glaetzer said.
“I exceeded my expectations by about three positions with this third place and very special in the considerations of what I’ve been through and it’s a credit to my team around me, just taking it one day at a time and not letting something get in your way.”
The gold medallist Awang will hope his ride in New Zealand augurs well for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “I’m so happy. It’s been a while since I stepped on the podium,” Awang said. “The last time was at the 2017 world championships and after that I took a few step backwards to build a base for Tokyo.”
Position
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
0:00:10.537
2
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
0:00:10.606
3
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
0:00:10.639
4
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:10.735
5
Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:10.738
6
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
0:00:10.800
7
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
0:00:10.811
8
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
0:00:10.844
9
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
0:00:10.857
10
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
0:00:10.862
11
Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
0:00:10.919
12
Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:10.920
13
Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
0:00:10.937
14
Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia
0:00:10.944
15
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
0:00:11.024
16
Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
0:00:11.034
17
Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
0:00:11.116
18
Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
0:00:11.118
19
Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
0:00:11.148
20
Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
0:00:11.160
21
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
0:00:11.187
22
Junhong Lin (Chn) China
0:00:11.192
23
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
0:00:11.306
24
Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa
0:00:11.315
25
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
0:00:11.365
26
Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland
0:00:11.398
27
Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea
0:00:11.432
28
Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
0:00:11.476
29
Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia
0:00:11.587
30
Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
0:00:11.768
Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:11.567
2
Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
0:00:11.608
2
Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
0:00:11.471
2
Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
0:00:11.207
2
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
0:00:11.987
2
Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
0:00:11.424
2
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
0:00:11.115
2
Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:11.419
2
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:11.597
2
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia
0:00:11.149
2
Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
0:00:11.527
2
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
0:00:11.618
2
Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
0:00:11.573
2
Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
0:00:11.376
2
Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
0:00:11.244
2
Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:11.173
2
Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:11.130
2
Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
0:00:11.404
2
Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
0:00:11.874
2
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
0:00:11.192
2
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
2
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
2
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
2
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
2
Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
Women's Sprint - Semi-finals
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:11.322
2
Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:11.226
2
Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
0:00:11.433
2
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
0:00:11.303
2
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
0:00:11.510
2
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
Women's Sprint - Final
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
0:00:11
2
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:11
2
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
0:00:11
2
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
0:00:11
2
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
0:00:11
2
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
Women's Madison
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Georgia Baker / Alexandra Manly (Australia)
42
2
Daria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
32
3
Michaela Drummond / Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand Track Team)
19
4
Anna Nahirna / Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
16
5
Jiali Liu / Xiaofei Wang (China)
13
6
Vittoria Guazzini / Martina Fidanza (Italy)
5
7
Lydia Gurley / Emily Kay (Ireland)
5
8
Christina Birch / Kendall Ryan (United States)
4
9
Yumi Kajihara / Kie Furuyama (Japan)
4
10
Qianyu Yang / Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)
2
11
Lena Mettraux / Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
1
Women's Scratch Race
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
2
Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
3
Lydia Gurley (Irl) Ireland
4
Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5
Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
6
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
7
Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
8
Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland
9
Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China
10
Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
11
Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
12
Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
13
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
14
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
15
Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
16
Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
17
Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
18
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
19
Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
20
Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
21
Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
22
Lena Mettraux (Swi) Switzerland
23
Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) Chile
Men's Keirin
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
0:00:10.222
2
Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
3
Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
4
Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
5
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
6
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
0:00:10.174
2
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
3
Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
4
Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5
Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
6
Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
0:00:10.247
2
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
3
Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
4
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
5
Joao Vitor da Silva (Bra) Brazil
6
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
7
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
0:00:10.219
2
Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
3
Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
4
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
5
Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
6
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
7
Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
0:00:10.711
2
Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
3
Joao Vitor da Silva (Bra) Brazil
4
Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
0:00:10.111
2
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
3
Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
4
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
0:00:10.332
2
Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
3
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
4
Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
5
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:10.197
2
Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
3
Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
4
Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
5
Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
0:00:09.810
2
Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
3
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
4
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
5
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
6
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
0:00:09.969
2
Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
3
Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
4
Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5
Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
6
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
0:00:09.853
2
Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
3
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
4
Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
5
Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
6
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
7
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
0:00:10.251
8
Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9
Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
10
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
11
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
12
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
Men's Omnium
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
142
2
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
133
3
Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
129
4
Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
123
5
Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
119
6
Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
107
7
Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
102
8
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
93
9
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
92
10
Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
91
11
Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
89
12
Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
82
13
Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
82
14
Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
77
15
Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
67
16
Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
36
17
Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
30
18
Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
29
19
Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
12
20
Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
21
Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
DNF
Michael Foley (Can) Canada
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
2
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
3
Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
4
Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
5
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
6
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
7
Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
8
Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
9
Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
10
Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
11
Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
12
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
13
Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14
Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
15
Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16
Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
17
Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
18
Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
19
Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
20
Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
21
Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
22
Michael Foley (Can) Canada
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
25
2
Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
25
3
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
23
4
Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
7
5
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
5
6
Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
4
7
Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3
8
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
3
9
Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
1
10
Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
11
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
12
Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
13
Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
14
Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
15
Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
16
Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
17
Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
18
Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
19
Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
20
Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
21
Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
-20
DNS
Michael Foley (Can) Canada
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
2
Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
3
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
4
Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
5
Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
6
Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
7
Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
9
Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
10
Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
11
Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
12
Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
13
Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
14
Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
15
Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16
Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
17
Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
18
Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
19
Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
20
Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
21
Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan