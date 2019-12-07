Edmondston and Stewart continue New Zealand success at Cambridge Track World Cup

null

Holly Edmondston and Campbell Stewart headlined a successful second day for the host country at the Track World Cup in Cambridge, New Zealand. Edmondston scored victory in the women’s scratch race, while Stewart claimed the men’s omnium.

“It feels amazing to be up here in front of a home crowd. I can’t believe it,” Edmondston said after beating Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) to the gold medal. Lydia Gurley (Ireland) claimed bronze with a fine display.

Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly claimed gold for Australia in the women’s Madison. The Australian duo established an early lead by winning four of the six opening sprints, and they sealed a comprehensive victory by taking the final sprint for good measure.

The Polish duo of Daria Pikulik and Nikol Plosaj took silver, while Michaela Drummond and Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand) claimed bronze. “It was a pretty tough madison actually. Not too many teams out there, but it was definitely a tough mado for Alex and I,” Baker said.

“We were just focusing on trying to get a consistent ride.”

In the women’s sprint, Anastasia Voinova (Russia) edged out world record holder Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 2-1 in a keenly contested final. Mitchell claimed the first race, but Voinova had the upper hand in the second and then won the decisive contest to take gold.

“It is such a long way to travel for this World Cup that the victory means so much more to me. I am so pleased,” said Voinova.

Steph Morton (Australia) beat Daria Schmelva (Russia) in the bronze medal final. “You know I am eight months post knee op so I wasn’t too sure what to expect. So to be able to come in not my fully my best and to get a good 200 time and then get on to the podium, I am so happy,” said Morton.

Campbell Stewart wins omnium

Home favourite Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) lived up to his billing by taking an assured victory in the men’s omnium. He began his day with 5th place finishes in both the scratch race and tempo race, before moving to the top of the standings by winning the elimination race and then sealing victory in the points race.

Cameron Meyer (Australia) took second place, 9 points behind Stewart, while Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) claimed the bronze medal ahead of Eiya Hashimoto (Japan). The final points race was a hard-fought affair, but Stewart secured his triumph he beat Meyer and Zakharov in the penultimate sprint.

“It was just an awesome kind of day,” Stewart said. “I started off consistent and managed to hold off a fair few attacks from the top riders, chased them down, eventually got the sprints and got there in the end.

“I’ve been looking out for this for a while. I knew that I was going to be in front of a home crowd racing and they were awesome tonight. They were on their feet…and they really helped me get round.”

Azizul Awang (Malaysia) won the men’s keirin, delivering a powerful finishing sprint to beat Shane Perkins (Gazprom-Rusvelo) into the silver medal. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) took home the bronze, barely a month after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

“It’s pretty surreal to be honest. It’s the best third place I’ve got in my career,” Glaetzer said.

“I exceeded my expectations by about three positions with this third place and very special in the considerations of what I’ve been through and it’s a credit to my team around me, just taking it one day at a time and not letting something get in your way.”

The gold medallist Awang will hope his ride in New Zealand augurs well for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “I’m so happy. It’s been a while since I stepped on the podium,” Awang said. “The last time was at the 2017 world championships and after that I took a few step backwards to build a base for Tokyo.”





Women's Madison





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Baker / Alexandra Manly (Australia) 42 2 Daria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 32 3 Michaela Drummond / Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand Track Team) 19 4 Anna Nahirna / Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 16 5 Jiali Liu / Xiaofei Wang (China) 13 6 Vittoria Guazzini / Martina Fidanza (Italy) 5 7 Lydia Gurley / Emily Kay (Ireland) 5 8 Christina Birch / Kendall Ryan (United States) 4 9 Yumi Kajihara / Kie Furuyama (Japan) 4 10 Qianyu Yang / Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China) 2 11 Lena Mettraux / Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 1

Women's Scratch Race





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand 2 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 3 Lydia Gurley (Irl) Ireland 4 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 6 Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 7 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 8 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland 9 Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team 11 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 12 Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 13 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 14 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 15 Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy 16 Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea 17 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 18 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 19 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 20 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine 21 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 22 Lena Mettraux (Swi) Switzerland 23 Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) Chile

Men's Omnium





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand 142 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia 133 3 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 129 4 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 123 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 119 6 Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland 107 7 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 102 8 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 93 9 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 92 10 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 91 11 Joao Matias (Por) Portugal 89 12 Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 82 13 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 82 14 Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 77 15 Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America 67 16 Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 36 17 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine 30 18 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 29 19 Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 12 20 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands 21 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan DNF Michael Foley (Can) Canada





