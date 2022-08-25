Edmen Shahbazyan returns against Dalcha Lungiambula at UFC 282

Farah Hannoun
·1 min read
  Dalcha Lungiambula
Edmen Shahbazyan will look to get back into the win column this winter.

Shahbazyan (11-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) meets Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC) on Dec. 10 at UFC 282, which doesn’t yet have a confirmed venue or location.

A person with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous, because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Eurosport NL was first to report the news.

After an unbeaten 11-0 start to his professional MMA career, including a knockout of Brad Tavares, Shahbazyan has dropped three straight. The 24-year-old lost to ranked contenders Derek Brunson, Jack Hermansson and most recently Nassourdine Imavov last November at UFC 268.

Lungiambula also has struggled of late. The Congo native is 1-3 since debuting at middleweight, with three losses in a row to Marc-Andre Barriault, Cody Brundage, and Punahele Soriano.

With the addition, the UFC 282 lineup now includes:

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

