Edman's 2nd straight walk-off hit off Hader gives Cardinals 5-4 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer off Josh Hader for his second walk-off hit in two days off the All-Star closer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat San Diego 5-4 on Wednesday.

St. Louis trailed 4-3 before Masyn Winn doubled off Hader (0-3) with two outs in the ninth and Edman sliced a sinker to the opposite field and into the Cardinals bullpen behind the right-field wall. Edman's 10th-inning single on Tuesday night gave St. Louis a 6-5 win.

Edman also became the first Cardinals player with three stolen bases since Harrison Bader on April 23 last year. Edman has 20 this season.

Rookie Jordan Walker had his first big league four-hit game, including his 12th homer. a tying, three-run drive in the fourth against Rich Hill.

Andre Pallante (4-1) pitched a one-hit 10th.

Juan Soto had a pair of two-out RBI singles for the Padres (62-72), who have lost five of six. Soto's second put San Diego ahead 4-3 in the seventh against Ben Gamel.

San Diego went ahead against Miles Mikolas on RBI singles by Manny Machado in the first and by Ha-Seong Kim and Soto in the second.

VETERANS

Hill and Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright, who started Monday, are the only two major leaguers 42 or older. Hill is 43 and Wainwright turned 42 on Wednesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar (bruised lower abdomen) was to start for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday and Thursday. He and RHP Ryan Helsley (right forearm strain) are likely to rejoin the team Friday when active rosters expand.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Pedro Avila (0-1, 2.63 ERA) starts the first of a four-game series Thursday night as San Diego returns home to face San Francisco. Avila is 0-1 with a 2.25 in his lone career start against the Giants on Oct. 1, 2021.

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (5-1, 4.41 ERA) opens a three-game series Friday night against visiting Pittsburgh and RHP Mitch Keller (11-8, 4.01 ERA). Hudson had his career-best six game winning streak come to an end in a 12-1 loss to Philadelphia last Saturday.

Joe Harris, The Associated Press