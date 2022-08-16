An Editor's Photo Diary From Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23

Just a few weeks ahead of the forthcoming Fashion Month, editors, stylists, influencers, models, photographers and more headed to Denmark for Copenhagen Fashion Week -- one of Nordic fashion's biggest events of the year. With clear skies and 9 p.m. sunsets, the week was filled with events, parties, shows and much-delayed reunions as the fashion crowd took over the Danish capital after years of the pandemic.

Hypebae joined Copenhagen Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2023 International Guest Program to cover the city's best shows and runway trends, in addition to rising designers from the region to look out for.

Follow along on our editor's journey at CPHFW this season, which took place all over the city from August 8 to 11, and stay tuned for our upcoming coverage of New York, London, Milan and Paris' Fashion Weeks.



DAY 1

Prior to the official first day of CPHFW, the week kicked off with a welcome event for members of the CPHFW International Guest Program. The gathering took place at the FRAMA Studio Store, where attendees also got the chance to check out the design label's latest Hender Scheme collaboration.

The evening ended with an opening dinner for APOC Store's first-ever pop-up, launched in partnership with inter.agcy with support from the Swedish Fashion Council. The temporary space featured up-and-coming fashion labels such as P.L.N. and Sia Arnika, in addition to designers like Kay Yoon, Alectra Rothschild and Solitude Studios.



DAY 2

The official first day of CPHFW began early in the morning, with the fashion crowd heading to the Danish Design Museum at 8 a.m. Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of CPHFW, welcomed attendees with a speech, followed by an introduction to the three finalists of the Zalando Sustainability Award: RANRA, MWORKS and RÆBURN.

The day continued with a series of shows from A. Roege Hove, P.L.N. and Latimmier, which were chosen for CPHFW's newly launched NEWTALENT incubator program. Additional highlights of the day included (di)vision, which invited attendees to an outdoor space decorated with mushroom-shaped lamps and couches to present its SS23 collection.

DAY 3

With all shows packed into just three days, the second official day of CPHFW was arguably the most hectic with the fashion crowd rushing from one location to another to catch brands' presentations. Keeping in line with CPHFW's sustainability mission, guests hopped on bikes and electric cars from brands like Polestar to minimize carbon emissions.

For Hypebae, the day began with OpéraSPORT's first-ever runway show, which took place in The Royal Cast Collection filled with roughly 2,000 plaster sculptures. Next on the schedule was Holzweiler's dreamy venue decorated with large balloons made out of deadstock parachutes, followed by Stine Goya's stage featuring sand sculptures that collapsed throughout the show. Baum Und Pferdgarten closed down Copenhagen's streets to stage its SS23 presentation, while Jade Cropper took over a parking lot at a shopping mall for a fierce collection. Wood Wood concluded the schedule for the day, showcasing its latest designs on a bridge with the city's sunset serving as a backdrop.

The night ended with a dinner and party hosted by Jade Cropper, who created her sustainability-focused collection in partnership with Circulose, a natural material made entirely from discarded textiles.



DAY 4

Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts of Saks Potts headed to Kongens Nytorv, Denmark's biggest square located in the heart of Copenhagen, to redefine the modern cool-girl with a runway featuring names like Pernille Teisbaek and Erin Wasson.

Taking a quick break from fashion shows, we visited the NEWTALENT Showroom, a space highlighting exciting names like P.L.N., A. Roege Hove, Latimmier, Main Nué, Diemonde and Rolf Ekroth.

The day continued on with Munthe, followed by GANNI and ROTATE as the grand finale. The Ditte Reffstrup-helmed brand debuted three collaborations on the runway, while ROTATE invited guests to a disco party.

The week finally came to a close with a dinner hosted by CPHFW, VMAN and Georg Jensen at Copenhagen's newly-opened Soho House.