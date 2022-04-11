This is actually the best bra I've ever worn — and it's less than $30 at Nordstrom right now so I'm stocking up!

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Finding the perfect bra is a never-ending, tense, frustrating battle filled with blood, sweat and tears. Basically, it's the worst. And then there's the Natori Feathers Bra.

But let's back it up a little bit. As a bra-wearer since 2006, I've always had three major issues when hunting for the perfect bra:

My boobs sit farther apart on my chest than the standard bra can accommodate, leading to some side spillage. Thanks to my period, my cup size majorly fluctuates throughout my cycle. (IYKYK) I absolutely despise wearing bras.

I'm thrilled to say that the Natori Feathers Bra solved every problem on my list and has lasted longer than any other bra I've invested in.

If you haven't heard about the magic of the Natori Feathers Bra, here's the deal: The iconic plunge bra with lace trim is (arguably) the best bra on the market. Nordstrom has slashed the prices on a handful of colorways by up to 57% off right now as part of the Nordstrom Spring Sale.

FYI, the bra normally retails for $68 and is rarely on sale, so you'd be saving a ton of money.

To put it bluntly, the Natori Feathers Bra is the best version of an everyday T-shirt bra. The contoured cups are comfortable and supportive without adding extra bulk, and the band molds seamlessly to your body.

Not only is the bra a fan favorite amongst In The Know editors, but it's also beloved by pretty much every other bra wearer out there. Just peep the thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers over at Nordstrom and you'll believe the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Bra" really exists.

The signature mesh overlay ensures there's no accidental gaping for a seamless, simple and sexy fit. Oh, and it comes in 22 (!!) different colorways.

Fellow In The Know editor Julia Webb is also a member of the Natori Feathers hive! She says: "IMO, this is the best bra out there. Not only is it actually comfortable and flattering under clothes, but it's also the perfect amount of sexy. I recommend this style to all of my friends and snag it on sale every chance I get."

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $40.80 – $68 (Orig. $68)

A handful of Nordstrom shoppers revealed that they've actually gone back and bought the Natori Feathers Bra in other colors. One even said they "threw out all [of their] old bras and replaced [them] with Natori," while another declared that after 60 years, they finally found their "perfect fit" with the Natori Feathers Bra.

The bottom line? Bra choices are notoriously personal, and a bad bra has the potential to ruin your day. But when so many bra wearers with different sizes and varying needs are emphatically endorsing the same bra and said bra is on sale? Well, you need to smash that "add to cart" button.

