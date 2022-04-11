This is actually the best bra I've ever worn — and it's less than $30 at Nordstrom right now so I'm stocking up!

Sarah Weldon
·3 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Finding the perfect bra is a never-ending, tense, frustrating battle filled with blood, sweat and tears. Basically, it's the worst. And then there's the Natori Feathers Bra.

But let's back it up a little bit. As a bra-wearer since 2006, I've always had three major issues when hunting for the perfect bra:

  1. My boobs sit farther apart on my chest than the standard bra can accommodate, leading to some side spillage.

  2. Thanks to my period, my cup size majorly fluctuates throughout my cycle. (IYKYK)

  3. I absolutely despise wearing bras.

I'm thrilled to say that the Natori Feathers Bra solved every problem on my list and has lasted longer than any other bra I've invested in.

If you haven't heard about the magic of the Natori Feathers Bra, here's the deal: The iconic plunge bra with lace trim is (arguably) the best bra on the market. Nordstrom has slashed the prices on a handful of colorways by up to 57% off right now as part of the Nordstrom Spring Sale.

FYI, the bra normally retails for $68 and is rarely on sale, so you'd be saving a ton of money.

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $40.80 – $68 (Orig. $68)

Buy Now

To put it bluntly, the Natori Feathers Bra is the best version of an everyday T-shirt bra. The contoured cups are comfortable and supportive without adding extra bulk, and the band molds seamlessly to your body.

Not only is the bra a fan favorite amongst In The Know editors, but it's also beloved by pretty much every other bra wearer out there. Just peep the thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers over at Nordstrom and you'll believe the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Bra" really exists.

The signature mesh overlay ensures there's no accidental gaping for a seamless, simple and sexy fit. Oh, and it comes in 22 (!!) different colorways.

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $40.80 – $68 (Orig. $68)

Buy Now

Fellow In The Know editor Julia Webb is also a member of the Natori Feathers hive! She says: "IMO, this is the best bra out there. Not only is it actually comfortable and flattering under clothes, but it's also the perfect amount of sexy. I recommend this style to all of my friends and snag it on sale every chance I get."

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $40.80 – $68 (Orig. $68)

Buy Now

A handful of Nordstrom shoppers revealed that they've actually gone back and bought the Natori Feathers Bra in other colors. One even said they "threw out all [of their] old bras and replaced [them] with Natori," while another declared that after 60 years, they finally found their "perfect fit" with the Natori Feathers Bra.

The bottom line? Bra choices are notoriously personal, and a bad bra has the potential to ruin your day. But when so many bra wearers with different sizes and varying needs are emphatically endorsing the same bra and said bra is on sale? Well, you need to smash that "add to cart" button.

If you liked this story, shop these editor-approved picks from Nordstrom.

The post This is actually the best bra I've ever worn — and it's less than $30 at Nordstrom right now so I'm stocking up! appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The Dyson Airwrap is (finally!) back in stock right now — here's where to buy it

Meghan Markle's favorite beauty product is nicknamed "Botox in a bottle" — and it's less than $70 at Amazon

I did some digging and found Nordstrom's super secret Alo sale section

I have this $15 Amazon tank top in 7 colors — and just put 4 more in my cart

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nordstrom shoppers are raving about how well these white pants fit: ‘The designer must have had me in mind’

    It's time to swap out your basic blue jeans for these white pants.

  • Nordstrom shoppers say this $62 convertible bralette is a 'wardrobe must-have'

    The interchangeable straps are a "total game-changer."

  • Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Was Banned from the Oscars

    The actress joined friends Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen in Los Angeles on Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center

  • Jada Pinkett Smith Walks Red Carpet Alone in First Appearance Since Will's Oscars Slap

    The actress wore gold for a night out with her friends in Los Angeles.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • 'It's playoff time to me': Pascal Siakam after win vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses not letting foul calls impact how he plays, his friendship with Joel Embiid, how he celebrated his birthday and why he's entered playoff mode. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors content.