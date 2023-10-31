Editorial: A bed for the night: On migrant placements, creative solutions necessary

After launching to much acclaim, New York City's program to house some migrants in houses of worship is off to what we’ll understatedly call a sluggish start, with only two of them having yet housed any migrants. The culprit at least in part seems to be many houses of worship lacking fire code-mandated sprinkler systems.

There’s a balance to be reached here. Obviously, the city shouldn’t toss caution and fire safety to the wind and start sending migrants — or anyone, for that matter — to dangerous facilities or offload them in hazardous places. But everyone recognizes that this is an atypical situation, with Gov. Kathy Hochul extending the emergency declaration. Workarounds must be considered. Do houses of worship specifically need expensive new sprinkler systems to ensure safety, or are there other systems that could do the job even if they’re not in strict compliance with current codes?

More broadly, are there specific parts of the ancient consent decree establishing the right to shelter that could be loosened in ways that make sense and protect migrants while taking some of the pressure off the city? If city officials had been more open to this approach in the first place, perhaps they wouldn’t now be heading into time-consuming mediation, and would have reached an agreement suitable for the Legal Aid Society and the judge earlier on.

The city has made a herculean effort to contend with a sudden and largely unprecedented situation, and we should all be appreciative of both the difficulty in doing so and the city’s efforts, regardless of missteps. Yet it has never clarified why the full suspension of the right to shelter is necessary, nor does it now seem particularly concerned with the safety of migrants on other fronts, particularly with a recent push to house migrants in outdoor tents right as temperatures start dropping.

If this is an all-hands-on-deck situation, then City Hall should be looking everywhere for assistance, not just to houses of worship but landlords of now-empty office buildings and whoever else has space, and doing what it can to facilitate the use of this space. If it really can’t budge on certain code requirements, then it should just step up and help fund limited upgrades to allow interested parties to come into compliance.

Whatever it might spend on a sprinkler system for a church or synagogue will have paid for itself within a few weeks given how much lower the per diem rate for the largely volunteer organizations is than the eye-watering $394 per person per day it’s currently disbursing for what are often hotels.

Obviously, the entity really dropping the ball here is the federal government, as we’ve been saying all along. All this creative problem-solving wouldn’t be quite as necessary if President Joe Biden had decided early on to curtail the machinations of red-state governors and step in to use Uncle Sam’s significant logistical capability and resources to provide assistance to and place migrants in communities around the country that could ultimately benefit from the new workforce.

The hands-off act, a strategy calculated to keep the federal government clear of the controversy, is backfiring as New Yorkers rightly fault the president for letting the crisis continue unabated. Time to change course before it gets worse.

