This Editor-Loved, Radiance-Boosting Concealer Sold Out Immediately — but It's Back in Stock Now

Last month I spent hundreds of words waxing poetic on Chanel’s new Sublimage Eye Concealer and Brightener. Although intended for under-eye use, I found the moisturizing corrector to be one of the best concealers I’ve used not only this year, but in my lifetime. Although I was smitten, I was not expecting said $95 concealer to sell out within a matter of days.

A coworker told me my article had convinced them to buy one, but that they feared their shade was out of stock. I went to the product page and discovered that every single shade had sold out, despite the hefty price tag. But I have a double dose of good news for you, Chanel Sublimage Radiance Concealing Eye Care is back in stock in all 10 shades. If you order by December 20, you’ll get free expedited shipping (the closest thing to a Chanel discount) and your order will arrive before Christmas.

I should give you a little background about how this $95 concealer became an editor's favorite and continues to sell out within weeks. First, it’s really a four-in-one product — an under-eye concealer, brightener, eye cream, and my personal, off-label use as an all-over foundation.

Less than a pea-sized drop of shade 40 and my dark circles, dark spots, redness, and tired skin looks almost airbrushed. I’ve used Chanel Sublimage Concealer dozens of times, and each time I am equally astounded by the way it improves my skin while looking utterly natural.

Sell-out risk and expedited shipping considered, this is an opportune time to nab it for yourself or shop as a last-minute gift. If you do the latter, Chanel offers a customized gift message with your order.

Head to Chanel to shop the recently-restocked Sublimage Radiance Concealing Eye Care to get in time to put under the Christmas tree. (And if you’re already smitten with it, try the Sublimage Le Teint foundation.)



