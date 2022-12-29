This Editor-Loved Mattress Brand Just Put Its Everyday Quilt on Sale—and It’s Over 60% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Now that we are in the throes of winter, you may be looking for cozy items to help keep you warm and snug during the colder months. You also might be looking for a quick and simple way to change up the look of your bedroom since you are spending more time indoors to avoid the chilly weather. Whatever your reason, adding new bedding to your space can both refresh your space and keep you warm.

The Casper Everyday Quilt adds comfort and style to your space, and it’s on sale for 62 percent off right now. Made of 100 percent voile cotton, it is breathable and lightweight so you can use it in both the winter and the summer. The quilt is available in three different neutral colors—indigo, peach, and gray—so it can complement many different styles or aesthetics. And if you tend to toss and turn during the night, the simple and classic design features neat squares to keep the filling in place.

To buy: From $94 (was from $249); casper.com.

You can purchase the quilt in a full/queen size or a king/California king size. If you want your pillows to match your quilt, you can also purchase a set that includes both the quilt and two matching cotton pillow shams, starting at $131.

Casper has also discounted other popular products, including its 100 percent wool Bold Plaid Throw, which is over 60 percent off its original price. Throw the $49 wool blanket over your Everyday Quilt during the winter, or snuggle up with it on your couch to stay warm.

If you’re looking to make your bed more luxurious, Casper’s Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set is on sale for 50 percent off—the elegant set was $119, and it’s now available for just $60. The 100 percent Mulberry silk set is available in three colors and helps prevent friction damage to your skin and hair.

These bedding deals from the customer-favorite and editor-loved mattress brand will help you stay comfortable this winter season while adding stylish details to your space. But act fast—these products are selling quickly.

