Which edition of Paris-Roubaix was the best? You decide in the final round
Cyclingnews readers have been voting this week to decide which edition of the last 30 years of Paris-Roubaix was the best.
The voting has trended toward recent memory, with the high-resolution videos of the last decade still etched in the minds of cycling fans.
It was a come from behind surge for Peter Sagan's 2018 Paris-Roubaix victory. The Slovakian star's spectacular escape had been eclipsed by Fabian Cancellara's 2010 solo attack in previous rounds but when push came to shove, the triple world champion's fans came out to put him into the final poll.
Mat Hayman's incredible sprint victory from 2016 where he denied Tom Boonen the outright record for most Paris-Roubaix wins understandably continued to dominate the voting.
Just as he did on the velodrome in Roubaix, the Australian crushed the competition, with Cancellara's first win from 2006 and Boonen's dominant 2008 performance hardly a challenge.
Which one will win the overall best edition of Paris-Roubaix title?
We think they're all winners but now it's up to you to decide.
Semifinal Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
2016
Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break
54.2%
2008
Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara
13.6%
2006
Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing
22%
2002
Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition
10.2%
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
2012
Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record
22.7%
2010
Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations
25.7%
2014
Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle
12.8%
2018
Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier
38.8%
Final Round Voting
This is an important decision so we've dug up some videos from each edition of our final round so you can refresh your memory before voting.
2016 - Mat Hayman's sprint victory
2018 - Peter Sagan's escape
Consolation final
2010 - Cancellara's 50km attack
2012 - Tom Boonen's long-range solo
