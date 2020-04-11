Which edition of Paris-Roubaix was the best? You decide in the final round

Mat Hayman throws his bike to win the sprint

Cyclingnews readers have been voting this week to decide which edition of the last 30 years of Paris-Roubaix was the best.

The voting has trended toward recent memory, with the high-resolution videos of the last decade still etched in the minds of cycling fans.

It was a come from behind surge for Peter Sagan's 2018 Paris-Roubaix victory. The Slovakian star's spectacular escape had been eclipsed by Fabian Cancellara's 2010 solo attack in previous rounds but when push came to shove, the triple world champion's fans came out to put him into the final poll.

Mat Hayman's incredible sprint victory from 2016 where he denied Tom Boonen the outright record for most Paris-Roubaix wins understandably continued to dominate the voting.

Just as he did on the velodrome in Roubaix, the Australian crushed the competition, with Cancellara's first win from 2006 and Boonen's dominant 2008 performance hardly a challenge.

Which one will win the overall best edition of Paris-Roubaix title?

We think they're all winners but now it's up to you to decide.

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2016 Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break 54.2% 2008 Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara 13.6% 2006 Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing 22% 2002 Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition 10.2%





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2012 Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record 22.7% 2010 Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations 25.7% 2014 Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle 12.8% 2018 Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier 38.8%

This is an important decision so we've dug up some videos from each edition of our final round so you can refresh your memory before voting.

2016 - Mat Hayman's sprint victory

2018 - Peter Sagan's escape

Consolation final

2010 - Cancellara's 50km attack

2012 - Tom Boonen's long-range solo

