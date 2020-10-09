Edited Tweet of Ali Fazal Shared Amid Calls For Mirzapur 2 Boycott

A morphed tweet of actor Ali Fazal is doing the rounds on social media in a boycott campaign against web series, Mirzapur 2.

Fazal’s tweet on anti-CAA protests in December 2019 has been altered to include an image of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma’s body, which was found in a drain, on 26 February during the northeast Delhi violence.

CLAIM

The tweet by the actor is being shared with a call for boycott of Mirzapur 2. The actor has been called ‘hinduphobic’ and a ‘shameless supporter of killings’ in the Delhi violence.

