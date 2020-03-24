Edited Transcript of ZZZ.TO earnings conference call or presentation 5-Mar-20 1:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sleep Country Canada's Fourth Quarter Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)

I would now like to hand the conference over to one of your speakers for today, Dave Friesema, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me this morning are Craig De Pratto, our Chief Financial Officer; and Stewart Schaefer, our Chief Business Development Officer. 2019 marked Sleep Country's 25th year in business, and I am proud of our track record of profitable growth. And last year was no exception. In 2019, we delivered results by executing against our value creation strategy, resulting in improved sleep for hundreds of thousands of Canadians and further market share gains. The final quarter of 2019 was strong, propelled by robust Black Friday and Boxing Week results across our Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy brands.

In fact, Endy achieved 88% growth over the prior year during these periods. And Sleep Country delivered well over $1 million incremental over Black Friday weekend versus the prior year.

Our 16.5% Q4 revenue growth and market share improvement reflect the strength and relevance of our evolving business model and strategy. Topping Sleep Country's list of achievements in 2019 was the expansion of our omni-channel network, enabling us to reach more Canadians any way they choose to shop. We understand where and how Canadians are buying their sleep products. And are making investments to better serve the customers of today and tomorrow. The launch of our cloud-based Oracle e-commerce platform in Q4 enriched our online and mobile presence by offering our entire assortment of mattresses online and delivering an enhanced user experience. Results from our relaunched website have exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to building upon this foundation with expanded merchandise assortment and enhanced capabilities in the year ahead.

To further bolster our reach, we opened 12 new stores in 2019, 4 of which are in enclosed malls and renovated an additional 26 stores, resulting in 70% of our store network now being in our new concept. One of the new stores opened last year in Chicoutimi, Québec drove our biggest opening weekend ever. New store return on investment continued to be very strong, with an average payback of only 1.2 years. Further, new and existing stores continue to perform even as our digital footprint grows, demonstrating the complementary nature of our channel strategy.

Rounding out our network are strategic partnerships with Walmart and Urban Barn. In 2019, we launched the Bloom lineup on walmart.ca and executed 2 back-to-school pop-up shops in the GTA. The exposure generated from our Walmart partnership propelled excellent Bloom sales in our store during key events. Our growth from retail partnerships, digital properties, new stores and significant growth from Endy, combined with a 1.9% growth in Sleep Country same-store sales in Q4, proves the strength of our overall strategy to drive results. It is important to note that our same-store sales results do not include any growth from Endy. Endy will be included in our results beginning in Q1 fiscal 2020.

I am pleased to share that our key metrics remained strong in Q4, as we continue to see increases in mattress and accessory AUSP, basket-wise, network-wide traffic in-store and online and growing conversion rates of shoppers to buyers. New and loyal customers continue to respond positively to our expanding mattress and accessory collections with increases of 15.4% and 20.6%, respectively, in Q4, demonstrating our ability to identify and serve the sleep needs of Canadians.

As an example of our commitment to bringing Canadians the best in sleep products from around the world, in 2019, we launched 2 exclusive partnerships, starting with Simba, the hybrid mattress from Europe with more than 45,000 5-star reviews, and an exclusive Canadian distribution deal with BlanQuil, the consumer favorite weighted blanket brand, widely popular with American consumers and endorsed by celebrities. These partnerships helped to fuel our overall accessory business.

Of course, we can't talk about 2019 successes without discussing Endy. We are thrilled with this strategic acquisition and all that it brings to our business, with thanks to Raj, Mike and the entire Endy team. We are very happy with how the relationship has progressed in our first full year together. Our strategic plan involves growing each of our brands individually, and Endy has made excellent strides on that front, delivering strong and profitable growth in 2019, which accelerated in Q4. Highlights from Endy's performance include a tremendous increase in brand search demand in Q4 and significant revenue gains made in multiple provinces as we build out awareness of the Endy brand geographically as well. In addition to top and bottom line growth, the Endy team has maintained their commitment to customer experience, as evidenced by winning the Readers' Choice Award for best mattress store. The integration of Endy into our business has been instrumental to the success of our 25th year, and we will continue to leverage knowledge and data across our brands to enable growth and efficiencies for many years to come.

I'm very proud of the team for delivering these results in 2019, while successfully implementing Phase 1 of our enterprise resource planning platform. Last year, we completed the imagine phase, and in Q4, launched a new finance platform with the foundational elements of a new merchandising platform. These new capabilities enable us to build upon our legacy of operational excellence through strengthening our data architecture, driving further analytics and data-driven decision making. The new ERP platform also supports nimble and agile business management and process automation, capabilities, we believe, will support our growth in today's fast-changing retail environment.

Reaching Canadians in a compelling way remains a critical pillar of our success. In 2019, we launched our Tell Us Everything brand campaign across all channels. Including TV, public relations, social media and digital, along with our social content strategy. Another more recent development was the implementation of our first ever influencer campaign, which generated fantastic results more than quadrupling our social engagement in a month. At Sleep Country, we've been dedicated to enhancing the Canadian sleep experience for 25 years. I'm excited about what we've accomplished in 2019 and look forward to continuing to execute against our value creation strategy for many years to come.

Craig, I'd now turn the conversation over to you to discuss our financials.

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Turning to the results. It's important to note that like previous 3 quarters of 2019, this quarter's numbers are directly comparable to Q4 of fiscal 2018, mainly because of 2 reasons: one, the inclusion of Endy in the Q4 2019 results, which, as a reminder, Sleep Country acquired Endy in December of 2018; and two, our adoption of the IFRS 16 accounting standard, which came into effect on January 1 of this year.

I'll explain the impact of these 2 items on the results as we run through the numbers. In addition, we will use pro forma numbers for last year where possible. The pro forma numbers are compiled for Q4 and year-to-date fiscal 2018 to improve comparability between the year-over-year results by adjusting the reported 2018 results of the respective periods for estimated impacts of IFRS 16 and are disclosed in the Q4 fiscal 2019 MD&A and available on SEDAR.

As a reminder, upon the adoption of IFRS 16, rental expense, which was previously recorded in cost of sales for our store leaders and in G&A for our warehouse leases is no longer recorded as rent expense in the P&L, but is instead recorded as depreciation on the right to use asset and interest expense on the lease liability. While IFRS 16 has an impact on our gross profit, gross profit margin, EBITDA, operating EBITDA, net income, adjusted net income and earnings per share, there is no impact on the underlying business economics on how Sleep Country operates as a business and, more importantly, on our cash flow.

Before I dive into the impact of IFRS 16, I'd like to reiterate that we are extremely pleased with our results for the quarter and for the year. Given the challenging retail landscape, we think it's worth noting upfront that our same-store sales, excluding Endy, are up. Our total sales, accessories and e-commerce sales are showing double-digit growth, and our mattress business continues to deliver strong growth and be our foundational pillar.

Moving onto the impact of IFRS 16 on Q4 2019. In the cost of sales section, depreciation related to IFRS 16 increased by approximately $8.1 million. Straight-line rent, which was previously recorded in this section was reduced by $9.6 million. In the G&A section, depreciation related to IFRS 16 increased by $0.9 million and straight-line rent expense of $1.2 million was removed. On the interest expense line, the interest on lease liability increased by $2.8 million. The bottom line impact on net income after tax was a decrease of $0.8 million, resulting in a $0.02 per share impact tied directly to this accounting standard change. Under pro forma Q4 2018, the impact was as follows: in the cost of sales section, the depreciation increased by $7.5 million; straight-line rent was reduced by $9 million. In the G&A section, straight-line rent was lower by $1.3 million and depreciation increased by $0.9 million. In the interest expense section, interest on the lease liability increased by $2.7 million, and therefore, the bottom line impact on net income after tax was a decrease of $0.6 million, which rounded up to $0.02 per share.

Now on to some of the quarter's highlights. Let's begin with revenue. As Dave also mentioned, our 25th year saw the highest fiscal revenue in the company's history. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased by 16.5% to $186.5 million. On an annual basis, our revenue increased by 14.3% to $712.4 million when compared to $623 million the last year. Our total sales growth over the year was driven by the addition of 12 new stores, our wrap stores coming into the comp base, positive same-store sales, excluding Endy for the quarter at 1.9%, and 0.3% for the entire year and lastly, the acquisition of Endy generating top line growth throughout the year. The success of our strategic agenda to provide customers a more targeted and catered selection of total sleep products was reflected in our double-digit growth in both mattresses and -- or mattress and accessories revenues this year.

As Dave mentioned, Q4 mattress revenue increased by 15.4% to $146.2 million compared to $126.7 million in Q4 of 2018. On an annual basis, the total mattress sales increased by 13.7% to $564.7 million. While the mattress growth was significant in and of itself, we achieved an accelerating growth in our accessories revenue, which showed the strongest growth as a percentage of revenue and increased by 20.6% to $40.3 million from $33.4 million in the prior year, demonstrating our ability to profitably stay ahead of trends in its competitive retail landscape. On an annual basis, accessories revenue, again, saw an increase of 16.9% to $147.7 million.

As we explained on the first 3 conference calls of this fiscal year, gross profit for the quarter is not directly comparable to that of a year ago due to the adoption of IFRS 16 accounting standard on January 1, 2019. Gross profit during the first -- during the fourth quarter increased by 25.8% to $59.7 million from $47.4 million in the same period of 2018. Our gross profit margin expanded to 32% of revenue from 29.6% in the same period last year or 30.6% on a pro forma basis, which restates the fiscal 2018 results to conform to IFRS 16. The improvement in gross profit margin in Q4 2019 was primarily influenced by the following items. First, there is no sales or distribution compensation expenses that were incurred for the revenue generated through Endy's online platform. This reduced sales and distribution compensation expense from 14.5% of revenue in 2018 to 12.9% in Q4 2019. And two, decreased store occupancy costs tied to the IFRS accounting standard, bringing down the occupancy cost to 3.3% of revenue in Q4 of 2019, down from 9% in 2018. These improvements to gross profit were partially offset by the following items. Inventory and other directly related costs in Q4 2019 increased to 45.4% of revenue from 44.7% of revenue, driven largely by lower net rebates in the quarter, partially offset by lower direct product costs. And lastly, increased depreciation expense of 5.8% of revenue was up from 1.6% in Q4 of 2018. Again, the majority of this impact was tied to IFRS 16 and the depreciation of the right-of-use assets.

Annually, gross profit margin also expanded for the year to 31.3% from 29% in 2018 or 29.9% through the pro forma lens. The factors resulting in this improvement were similar to those in Q4 2019. G&A expenses for the fourth quarter increased by 27.8% to $34.8 million compared to $27.2 million in Q4 of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, G&A increased from 17% to 18.6%. This increase in spend was largely tied to the inclusion of Endy's operations for the full quarter and full year and the adoption of IFRS 16.

Shining some additional light into G&A expenses for Q4 2019. The media and advertising expenses increased by $2.6 million, mainly due to the inclusion of advertising expense related to Endy in Q4 of 2019 and increase in TV advertising, partially offset by a decrease in Internet and newspaper advertising spend during the quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $2.1 million, mainly due to the increase in the intangible depreciation related to the implementation of the finance and merchandise module of our ERP, which was completed in Q4 of 2019. In addition, our salaries, wages and benefits increased by $1.9 million, mainly due to the inclusion of compensation expense related to Endy for the entire fourth quarter of 2019 compared to partial inclusion post acquisition in Q4 of 2018.

Touching on credit card and financing charges briefly. This line item increased by $1 million to $5 million in the quarter compared to $4 million in Q4 of 2018. The reason for this increase is tied to the variable processing fees from the inclusion of Endy, in addition to the company providing our customers with longer-term financing plans.

Annually, G&A expenses increased by $32 million or 34.2% and to $125.8 million from $93.8 million in 2018. Similar to Q4 2019, the annual increase is mainly attributable to the increase of Endy since its acquisition in December 2018, the adoption of IFRS 16 effective January 1, 2019, and the impact of higher processing fees related to providing our customers with longer-term financing plans.

Moving on from G&A, our operating EBITDA for Q4 increased by 59.5% to $41.3 million or 22% of revenue compared to $25.9 million last year, with a pro forma view for Q4 2018 where operating EBITDA was $36.2 million. This represents an increase of 14%. This is a direct result of the strong revenue growth, as Dave and I already discussed, paired with improved gross profit margins and partially offset with increased G&A expense. On an annual basis, operating EBITDA increased by 47.4% to $155.9 million or 21% of revenue compared to $105.8 million in fiscal 2018. Again, with pro forma, this represents a $10.9 million increase as operating EBITDA was $145 million at this time last year.

Finance-related expenses increased in the fourth quarter to $5.3 million, up from $1.3 million in Q4 2018. This is largely due to the adoption of IFRS 16 and increased interest expenses related to the acquisition of Endy. Similarly, on an annual basis, the finance-related expenses increased by $16.7 million.

Our adjusted net income for Q4 increased by $0.9 million to $15.7 million or $0.43 per share from $14.8 million or $0.40 per share in Q4 of 2018. We rounded off our fiscal 2019 adjusted net income at $59.3 million or $1.60 per share compared to $63.9 million or $1.72 per share in 2018. This represents a decrease of $4.6 million or 7.2%. This decrease was mainly a result of G&A expenses, higher finance-related expenses and lower stock-based compensation costs tied to the forfeiture of options and performance stock units for eligible employees who left during the year in 2019 compared to 2018. These items were partially offset by favorable gross profit, decrease in income tax expense and an increase in other income as a result of insurance compensation received. On an annual pro forma basis, our adjusted net income and net income decreased by $2.1 million or $0.06 per share and $1.7 million or $0.05 per share, respectively.

Net cash flows generated by operating activity in fiscal year 2019 was $132.1 million compared to $68.1 million last year. This represents a positive impact of $136.9 million in cash items generated from operating activities offset by $4.8 million of cash used towards working capital. Net cash flows used in investing activities was $35.4 million in 2019 compared to $93.2 million in 2018. As a reminder, in 2018, this figure included the acquisition of Endy for $66 million. Unsurprisingly, in the current year, a large contributing factor to our investments of $35.4 million was the additional spend on the investment in our new ERP and new e-commerce platform as well as new store openings, renovations and maintenance CapEx.

In terms of our cash position at the end of 2019, we came out at $44 million compared to $30 million last year. As of December 31, 2019, our existing credit facility balance was $175.8 million compared to $68.6 million at the same time last year. Our NCIB, which authorized us to purchase up to 25% of the average daily trading volume to a maximum of 1.2 million shares expired on February 27, 2020. We have since submitted a request to the TSX for a new program. As of December 31, 2019, Sleep Country had purchased approximately 510,000 common shares for cancellation at an average price of $19.59 per share for a total consideration of approximately $10 million.

The final note I'd like to mention is that our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.195 per share payable on February 25, 2020, to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2020.

That completes my overview of the financial results. Back over to you, Dave, for closing remarks.

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Craig. The great progress we've made this year is a direct reflection of the strength of our business model and the value and service we deliver to Canadians. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to deliver results by executing against our growth strategy, including, as always, focusing on our customers and our team, continuing to advance our digital banners including expanding our merchandise assortment and enhancing the user experience on our website, growing our physical footprint by opening at least 8 new stores next year and renovating a further 25 to 30 stores to our fresh new concept, advancing our strategic retail and brand partnerships and continuing to offer Canadians the most innovative products from around the world, and lastly, expanding our reach in customer engagement through targeted and compelling marketing.

Going forward, we expect to continue to grow each of our brands individually, sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy, and believe that our new ERP system and e-commerce platform, along with sharing our capabilities and best practices amongst banners will fuel this growth in 2020 and beyond. As I mentioned, our fundamentals remain strong. And we are deeply committed to continuing strength in our core business and maintaining the magic that has driven our profitable success for the past 25 years. At the same time, we continue to layer on strategic growth initiatives to evolve our model to serve the customers of today and tomorrow best. We are executing a clear value creation strategy and feel confident will drive continued market share expansion and profitable growth for many years to come. As Endy marks its 5th birthday in March and we celebrate 25 years at Sleep Country and Dormez-vous, it's exciting to think about the value our partnership is unlocking. By coming together, we're able to best serve the sleep needs of all Canadians at all stages and in all channels.

On an internal note, Sleep Country, Dormez-vous was once again certified as a great place to work and received recognition in the following categories: best places to work for mental health, best workplaces for giving back and best workplaces in retail and hospitality. We are also very proud of our progress in 2019 to help the environment and people in need through our comprehensive mattress donation and recycling program. In 2019 alone, over a 138,000 mattress and foundation units were diverted from landfills through donation or recycling.

I'd be remiss not to discuss how we are responding to COVID-19 or coronavirus. We've established a robust plan to address the situation both internally and externally. Internally, we are communicating and educating our teams on the facts and listening to our associates and customers to ensure we are ahead of any concerns. Externally, we are constantly assessing the risk to our entire supply chain, including the impact on sourcing, inventory levels and marketing campaigns. To date, we've not seen an immediate impact. However, we appreciate that the situation changes daily and are continually updating the plan to mitigate future impact on our business.

Finally, as always, we remain committed to providing our customers with a safe and healthy environment at Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy.

In closing, as we enter into a new decade, Sleep Country is uniquely positioned to continue to grow market share and exceed our customers' expectations. Our growing 276 store chain, leading digital banners, collection of the most relevant brands in sleep today and ability to serve Canadians coast to coast with White Glove delivery service combined to create a recipe for success not easily duplicated. We've been dedicated to enhancing the Canadian sleep experience for 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to fulfill our promise, while also investing in future growth for many years to come.

With that, we conclude our remarks and open the floor for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question today comes from Matt Bank from CIBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matt Bank, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess can we start with same-store sales? And if you could give any additional detail on the drivers. So anything on same-store traffic and then trends either by month or by region. Anything would be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we -- I would say, as we've talked in the past, we grow our same-store sales by traffic, closing rates, average unit selling price. And we saw -- again, traffic was not up in same-store sales, but we saw that varied throughout the country, and we were comfortable with where we saw our traffic. We did see an improvement in conversion rates. We also saw improvement in average unit selling price. And so we were quite pleased with the way the quarter unfolded, especially around some of the holiday weekends, we really felt we were able to capture a lot more business. And -- so frankly, October was a little bit slower, and it got stronger at the last 2 months of the quarter. There is some of the color for you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matt Bank, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then turning to SG&A. And specifically, media and advertising expense. So it looks like that was up about 200 basis points as a percentage of sales pretty consistently Q1 through Q3 and then it was up only about 40 bps in Q4. So is there some timing there? And then also, how do we think about ad expense growing versus sales in 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I'll let Craig answer any of the dollar question, but I just wanted to say, as we said at the end of Q3, and we've said in the past, our marketing expense isn't always exactly the same on a quarter-over-quarter basis, and we have to watch out for that. And on a couple of occasions, we did as in Q3, we're held accountable for having higher marketing expense, and we explained that it was more branding, and then it would come back into line, and that's what you're seeing a lot of.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, and just kind of quarter-over-quarter, as Dave mentioned, we did see the step down from about 8.5% of sales in Q3 down to 7.2%. Some of the delevering year-over-year was mainly driven by the Endy acquisition rolling through because they do have a higher percentage of marketing compared to their sales versus our core business. And in terms of kind of what's a good kind of level to set for 2020. We feel that at the end of 2020, it was a good proxy from what -- sorry, at the end of 2019, sorry. It's a good proxy as a percentage of total sales for the 3 banners of Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy to -- as a percentage of sales.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matt Bank, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When you say end of 2019 is a good proxy, do you mean the full year 2019 number or the Q4 2019 number?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The full year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And by the way, while we're waiting for the next question. We do realize that the -- our comments were longer than normal this time, and that had a lot to do with the IFRS 16 and the Endy acquisition. And so hopefully, you got a lot out of it. And we're going to continue to -- those should not be nearly as in-depth in the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sabahat Khan, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just on the gross margin side, the numbers came in somewhat higher than we are looking for. And can you maybe talk about what the drivers are? Or was it just a full quarter of Endy there? Was it maybe the type of mattresses you were selling in the quarter? I just want to understand the driver. And then will Endy know your numbers for a full year? Because similar question to the last one, is this gross margin number a good proxy going forward for us?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Sabahat. It's Craig here. Some of the efficiencies that we saw on the gross profit line item were -- I'll go through the positives first and then offset by some items that went in the delevering direction as well.

Our sales and distribution costs, we did see that lever by about 1.6% on the quarter. And that's really the sales that are driven by the Endy business are not privy to the commission structure that we have in our core business of Sleep Country and Dormez-vous. And another good news in that bucket is our SEC and Dormez-vous compensation and sales commission also remained flat, so we didn't see any levering or delevering there. So the main pickup there was the Endy business rolling through.

And then the next big piece is really an efficiency that's caused by the IFRS 16 bucket within the cost of sales stack. In this area, we did see a pickup on the rent and occupancy from about a 9% to about a 3.3% pickup. So a significant pickup there of about 5.7% in occupancy cost. And then that gets offset by depreciation on the right-to-use asset that flows through in the other direction. So it's a net overall pickup from the IFRS 16 standard of about 1.5%. The other item in the cost of sales stack that did go in the other direction is tied to inventory direct costs net of rebates. On a positive note within that bucket, we did see our product costs and product margin improved somewhat tied to the split of accessories and the weighting of sales mix to accessories. And then we did see a lower rebate in Q4. This is not to say that we won't see that benefit in Q1. It's somewhat tied to timing of purchases when we purchased the good, the rebate gets attached to the inventory item and then gets relieved once the good is subsequently shipped. So we don't see that as a loss rebate, which is something -- somewhat of timing, and we should see that back in Q1 of 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sabahat Khan, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right, great. And then just directionally speaking, I think when you acquired Endy, the EBITDA margin was lower, but obviously, they have lower SG&A. Should we assume that it might be a similar or higher-margin gross margin business? Or -- and how does that compare to the legacy Sleep Country gross margin?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think what we -- I think it's where our results came in at. We shouldn't see significant variations expected in that area. So I wouldn't say that we should expect a significant levering in that line item or delevering. So I think it's a decent proxy. And then the only thing just on the Endy business is, you've mentioned G&A being lower. That does get -- there is some different real estate within the Endy business model where, again, as mentioned on the SG&A piece, the marketing and advertising spend is higher for Endy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sabahat Khan, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right, great. And then can you maybe comment on, I guess, early days of the e-commerce platform? Are you noticing anything different in the consumer take-up of mattresses from kind of the traditional Sleep Country model versus what you've historically seen in the Endy model kind of price point or just consumer use of the website? Anything you can share.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I think while we share that, I'll just give a little bit more of an overall comment and a reminder. We rolled out our new e-commerce platform at the end of last year, and we're pleased with the improvement that we see in that over our old site. And one of the biggest differences is that we do carry all of the majority of our products online now. I will say that we're still in the process of optimizing and making the site as good as we want it to be in the future, and that's an ongoing process. But what we are seeing is, we are seeing more sales across our full product line rather than just obviously the Bloom products that we sell. And so, we are actually pleasantly surprised by how many people are willing to buy a traditional mattress online through our website, and we'll continue to be able to optimize that as we move forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sabahat Khan, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then just on the performance of sort of the new store openings and some of the mall openings. Are those also still tracking in line with your expectations? How are some of the newer store, I guess, in the bigger shopping centers performing for you?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We have no reason to feel that our real estate strategy is not going well. We've opened approximately 70 stores since we went public. Our same-store sales have continued to get -- our average sales per store, excuse me, have continued to grow through that period of time. And frankly, our payback on stores, even with more expensive mall stores, is falling in the same category at 1.2 years payback on a store.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sabahat Khan, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then last one for me. Of the kind of at least 8 stores that you're looking to open this year, is there a focus on region or type of stores or market that you're looking to add those into?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we have investigations all the time going on across the whole country. And we look at -- we know where we want our next many stores to be. And as we find the best opportunities across the board, then we can take those. So -- and the one thing that we have mentioned for the last year or so and it was again in 2019 successful, we are still also very much looking at the satellite type stores. I mentioned the store in Chicoutimi, Québec that we opened and it was the biggest opening weekend we've had. So just because it's in a smaller town doesn't mean it's not a good location or a very advantageous place to be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Shreedhar, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The management noted in the script that it aims to advance strategic retail partnerships. Maybe you can expand on that and talk about your thoughts on the partnerships that you have right now and how they're progressing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So well, first of all, Stewart Schaefer would normally answer this, and he's writing notes right now because he's not feeling well. He has a sore throat. So he might chime in a little bit. But yes, his voice is not what it should be today. The -- so one of the things that we have always done at the company is we wanted to be the house of brands. And we wanted to make sure that we offer the best selection to our customers. And so that's been since we've been around for 25 years. And so we can continue to do that now in our stores, as we did with Simba, as we've done with BlanQuil, as we've done in other times across our history. And so there are many other companies we're looking at to talk to, to have exclusive relationships. And that's the nice thing about being as -- having as much market share as we do in our breadth of stores is that we can both bring something to the table that benefits each other, whether it be marketing dollars that they bring, whether it be our stores that we bring or our expertise that we bring. And we're finding that to be a real additive to both sides of that equation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Shreedhar, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. And just on the actual brands that Sleep Country offers through this period of coverage, I've noticed that it's expanded fairly significantly, and that's part of management's goal. But are you noticing at some point, do your consumers get decision fatigue as they review the portfolio and they just try and decide among all these options that Sleep Country offers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think the one thing you have to keep in mind, and it's one of our strengths, is that our in-store experience is very good and we have very long-tenured people that have a lot of expertise. And every single one of our transactions generally is assisted. So we're able to really explain to the customer, listen to the customer, talk to them and understand what their needs are and help them make the right decision. So as long as we are doing it in a -- as long as you're bringing out new products that actually have different qualities than other products that might be associated with different customers, which we always do, it shouldn't be confusing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stewart Schaefer, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - Chief Business Development Officer & Corporate Secretary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal, I will add that our choice of partners and brands that we bring in is very much -- it's very important to us in terms of the branding that they do and the awareness that they're creating through their own advertising campaign. Because in the end, as Dave mentioned, our positioning as the house of brands, the traffic and the investments that they're making on their own is driving additional traffic not just specifically for their own brands, but for our entire network.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Shreedhar, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And on the traffic, management noted total traffic increase for the network and a little bit decline on an in-store basis. Wondering if the traffic on the per-store basis that declined, is that due to cannibalization from your store growth? Or is that just market fatigue from the consumer? Do you have any insights on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think there's a few different category of buckets to look at. So number one is, as a general rule, we don't feel that we're seeing cannibalization in our stores from ourselves across the board. We measure that carefully. Now I will say, and we've talked about it before, in some of our mall stores, which are very centrally located, whenever you open a store closely located to another, you might see some for that 12-month period. And so we are seeing that. Outside of that, we can really look at our same-store sales as a reflection of what the consumer confidence is in a particular market. And so we spend a lot of time making sure that we understand our traffic flows and that we have a really good explanation for, are we causing it, is the market causing it, or is this something unknown. And we're very comfortable as we look across the country that there's good reasons for where it's high, and there's good reasons for where it's not as high.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vishal Shreedhar, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just moving on to your average unit selling price, imagine noted increases again. And I'm wondering what's that related to, particularly as you add these mattresses, they seem -- some of them seem to be attacking the lower price points or the lower end of the range. So I'm just surprised to see that the average price point continues to go up. Maybe you can describe that dynamic for me.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think, again, it kind of goes back to what we talked about a minute ago with our expertise in-store and making sure that we're showing the customer what we have listening to them because, generally speaking, given a good education and the understanding of how important sleep is, a person will generally buy something a little bit more expensive because they realize it suits their needs more. And that's nothing new. But we also bring in products at all price points. And we've always had products at all price points. So that's also nothing new. So while you're seeing some things that might be lower price, we're also bringing in things that are higher priced. And it's a good balance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen MacLeod, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions here. I just wanted to go back to your comments around the coronavirus and COVID-19. Obviously, understanding that you maybe haven't seen anything to date. Can you just talk a little bit about -- or can you just remind us about the supply chain and how it's currently set up in terms of -- across Endy accessories in Sleep Country?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Generally speaking, we have -- we would have exposure to offshore product in both Endy and Sleep Country in some of our areas. But generally speaking, it's not as much in the mattress side as it is in the accessory side. So first of all, the mattresses, we get some components -- or some of our suppliers get components from offshore, and some of our mattress do come from offshore, but it's a lower percentage. On the accessory side, it's a little bit higher percentage. But we do also have alternatives that are more locally produced. So while -- if this were to continue, it would not be completely unworthy of us keeping a very close eye on it. We are certainly not in a position of many of other retailers or other companies in Canada as far as how serious it could get.

The other side of that equation is where we're talking to all of our suppliers every week, and many of them are already in production. So it's not like we are sitting back, saying, we think we're going to be okay because they're going to start in a couple of weeks. We -- there are a lot of that, that are already back up in production.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen MacLeod, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Okay, that's helpful. And then just turning to the e-commerce platform. You talked a little bit about expanding your merchandising assortment. Can you just expand a little bit on what that means? I was under the impression that you already had everything or, I guess, the majority of your in-store offering already online.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we do, but that's really only been since the end of last year. So prior to rolling out our new e-commerce platform, we sold accessories, and we sold the Bloom product, and we sold the Simba product. And when we rolled out the new e-commerce platform, we still carry all those products, but we've added most of the mattresses that we carry in our store. So that is still very new.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen MacLeod, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. And then in terms of the new store outlook, you talked about in the prepared remarks and the press release, I think a minimum of 8 new stores for 2020. Can you talk a little bit about what maybe pushes you? What the high end of that range could be? I mean, historically, it's been 8 to 12. Just curious if it's -- is it actually -- do you think you maybe can't do 12 this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Let's be really clear about this one. Our methodology and our messaging isn't changing. We just found it saying 8 to 12 is confusing because some years, we do more than 12, and then we're having to answer a question why we're not over 12. So over the last year, we've been telling people that we're just going to go now to say more than 8 because it really is the same statement, and it's less confusing. But our feeling of our ability to open stores has not changed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen MacLeod, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's great. And then maybe just finally, I just wanted to clarify, Craig, your commentary around SG&A and gross margin. Did I understand correctly that the SG&A rate and the gross margin percentage for 2019 is a good proxy for what you would expect going forward? Or is it still fair to assume that you could still see leverage on SG&A as you drive further sales growth?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I'd say -- let's do the, I'd say, on the margin -- the margin profile and gross margin is a good proxy. And now we're on the SG&A, we are in a year of transitioning our ERP system, a release will be throughout the year. And there's a different license component to the new ERP. So I think in terms of levering in that area in 2020, I would say that, that would not -- I would say, we probably won't see a levering. I wouldn't see -- also, on the other side, we shouldn't see a significant delevering in any regard as well. The only difference is that we will continue to have a full year of Endy rolling through that does have a lower EBITDA margin, but we also had that in 2019. The main difference is where we did see some additional investments in Q3, specifically around the brand of Endy, I think we will see some opportunity on the marketing side of the business. And that's why we've kind of said that end-of-year percentage of sales for marketing is a good kind of, I guess, measurement to go buy on that marketing spend side. So you will see a little bit of efficiencies there on the growth and sales of the Endy business. But outside of that, I'd say it's going to be a pretty fair proxy of where the business is at, but some pressures from the ERP investment on licensing, but some -- a little bit of pickup on the marketing side of the Endy business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen MacLeod, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Okay. And then just on the gross side -- gross margin side, would you not expect to see higher gross margin as you increase your proportion of accessory sales?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, there will be -- like I said, I think in terms of mix, and we do see -- we are seeing double-digit growth compounding over strong growth in the accessories piece. So you will see -- you should expect some efficiency there. Yes, I think that's a fair statement. Yes, so we might see a little bit of opportunity there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the only thing I'd like to add to that is, our gross margin percentages -- our product margins are quite healthy, and we want to make sure that we have the good mix of that. So again, we're not taking away from what Craig said because I think it's completely accurate. But it's -- our gross margins are already quite high, and we just want to make sure we're cautious on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen MacLeod, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Okay, okay. And then maybe just one more, if I could. Craig, in the last call, you mentioned some more -- putting some more discrete parameters around the NCIB and the dividend. Is that something that you're in a position to share at this point? Or is it something maybe for future quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So one -- I'll touch on there because we didn't touch on it in the prepared remarks is, as you can see, we did act on our NCIB in quarter 4. So we did buy back over 500,000 shares. So obviously, that did move up in terms of the priorities of our capital allocation. And then in terms of the broader strategy, which we do intend to come to the market with some ranges in the future around how we think about dividends, debt repayment, NCIB program. We will have more to share in upcoming quarters. And then we did also get approval by the TSX and release the renewal of the NCIB program. So we've put that in place for the next year as well. So I'd say more to come in the future, but NCIB has been a priority that we did see in Q4. We did act on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Brian Morrison from TD Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian Morrison, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I could just follow-up on that question on the buyback. Maybe you could just talk to us about what your target leverage is.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Again, I think when we look at the capital allocation strategy, we will also be looking at -- and sharing our comfort levels around leverage as well as some of the opportunities we see with working capital. Right now, we do not feel we are levered to the extent where we maybe could be in the future, but we're also very comfortable with where we're at. So again, I'm not trying to kick the can on this one, but I just we'll have a lot more to share on the next call around some of the parameters around capital allocation, but also as it relates to our comfort around leverage and a more cohesive plan going forward so that we can be a little bit more succinct in our messaging to investors and to the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian Morrison, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And then just one follow-up question. I don't mean to repeat something. But with respect to your operating margin, I hear all the pluses and minuses. Now that we have IFRS 16 and all the impact of comparables behind us. Is the message here that operating leverage, and just specifically talking about the EBIT margin, the operating margin should be flat as we look at 2020? And then can you maybe just talk about your approach to media and advertising? I see that sequentially, the rate of growth was down in Q4. I presume that's just a timing issue. But if the economy is to remain challenged, your approach to media and advertising, how that will play out?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I'll talk to the EBITDA piece of the business. And then, Dave, maybe you can add some color around marketing. The -- I think your comments are fair. We should see our operating EBITDA in a very similar range. Again, where we see some items within the G&A stack specifically, where there will be some differences from this year, which is the -- an increase in licensing costs on the new ERP, not that, that's significant, but that's one area that would -- we have a little bit of pressure on it. But then we do see some additional opportunity with the Endy business and the marketing percentage there and investing on that front. So overall, they should be -- I think we'll see probably a fair -- almost canceling out of those two. So I would expect that similar EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin for 2020 is a fair estimate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the only thing I want to add to that, Craig, is -- I know you said it earlier, but just so everybody understands it. When Craig is talking about the extra licensing fees, that is really because we have double the fees for 2020. And that's because we are running 2 -- we're running our double ERP system because we want to make sure that we are -- we have our belt and suspenders on as we roll out our new ERP, and that will start to fade away in 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig De Pratto, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the marketing side, just to give a quick reminder and an overview. In 2017 and 2018, we made investments in the Sleep Country marketing, and we let the market know that at the end of the 2018 that we would have a similar type of percentage of sales spend going forward because we didn't need to continue to up that. And that kind of was the case. We also then said, though, that in 2019, we're going to see an increase due to the Endy business because it was new to us, which we did see. And now at the end of the year, we are -- at the end of 2019, we say that, that is a good proxy for the type of levels that we're spending at.

Now hopefully, we'd grow faster, and we lever that, which has always been our plan because we want to -- for 25 years, our mantra has been to grow a profitable business, not just grow a business, and that hasn't changed. What I will also say is that, when it comes to how we're going to react to the ups and downs in business, whether it be to the coronavirus or just the marketing or market in general, we are always looking at where we can cut costs, where we can shift costs. We look at it on a regional basis, and we are already looking at that ahead throughout the year. We don't want to cut marketing too quickly in an event because, generally, we find that we can take market share and be stronger by being strong. But the fact is if things get -- where we are not opposed to doing that either as we evaluate the situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Patricia Baker from Scotiabank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patricia A. Baker, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 questions for you. I want to delve a little deeper into the online experience. And I know when you initially launched the online platform, you talked a lot about the fact that, particularly with respect to the Bloom mattress, what it was doing was the online presence was driving traffic to your stores. Just wondering if that experience has shifted.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I will say that -- well, first of all, let me just go back a step and say, we think that our new system is an enhanced system over the last system on every front. And yet, we still think that we have room to improve this new system and make it even better, and we're working on that every day. But as far as is our new system driving traffic away from the store or -- we don't have a reason to believe that's the case.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patricia A. Baker, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And so specifically, Dave, though, you -- at the beginning, you did talk about people would go online, then they would search the mattress online, but then would go into the stores to buy it. Are you still seeing that? Or is that diminished somewhat?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stewart Schaefer, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - Chief Business Development Officer & Corporate Secretary

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patricia, it's Stewart. I will say that we have seen a different price point, different behavior. So at lower price points below $500, which is accelerating, is more of an online exclusive type of purchase. But pleasantly surprising to us as we go $500 to $1,000 and north of $1,000, that path, the journey may begin on their phone. We're seeing a drive of traffic into the store, which we are following through our geo-fencing and transacting either at store or after they leave the store. So we're actually quite encouraged by the track that it's driving into our stores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patricia A. Baker, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, excellent. And then in the press release and then also in your remarks, you mentioned the fact that you're seeing growth from both new and loyal customers. So I'd really like to know a little bit more about your loyal customers. How do you define your loyal customers? And how are you tracking your loyal customers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, for sure, one of the reasons we're rolling out a new ERP is so that we can get even more finite on that because that's been an area where we haven't had as much of a visibility as we have. But we do track it more internally rather than scientifically. And so our loyalists have -- and we -- by the way, we deal with some outside resources for this from different firms. And what we're seeing is that our loyalists are very established Canadians, and what -- they are online, as well as some other marketing that we're doing with accessories is we're opening up the market to different subsets that are -- that haven't been as connected with us in the past. And so we're -- because again, one of the things we want to do is we want to open up more to more ethnic communities. We want to open up more to even more rural communities, which is also part of our real estate play. And we're seeing those taking hold. But when you look at the urban customer, the suburban customer that has always been very loyal to us, we're still seeing strength in those.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sabahat Khan, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a quick one on the ERP. Can you maybe give a time line of sort of the next phase of rollout, just more focus on when the ERP goes live in-store? And your comment around running a dual system, is that sort of to make sure that when it does go live in stores, even if there's issues with a new one, you have a backup system working? Just a little bit of color on timing and the process.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So we're still working out the final planning on how to develop -- how we're developing the system and then when we're rolling it out. But our plan is to roll out our first platform over the next quarter. And then as that stabilizes, just start rolling out region after region after that. And our hope is to have that done by the end of the year or a little after that, depending on how it starts. The -- there's 2 things, to your point about running dual systems. Number one is, we are not planning to throw the switch for all of our regions at once. So as we roll over, we'll have some regions on the new system and some on the old. So that's why we have to have both. And to your -- to answer your -- and to your second is, yes, if we roll out a region and we find out that there, for some reason, is a challenge, we can roll back to the old system. So as I said, we're really trying to make sure this is as a smoother rollout as possible and then it can't hurt our business. Even though it might make us pull our hair out, it won't hurt our business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen MacLeod, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just had one follow-up question. You talked about your expectation or your outlook for sort of continued market share gains in terms of your outlook. Can you talk a little bit -- can you just prioritize or maybe give us color around where you see the largest market share gain opportunity, whether it's e-commerce, accessories, et cetera?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So when we talk about market share, we have to break it into 2 different -- actually, even probably more than 2 categories. But in a big stroke, we would have one being mattresses and one being accessories. And as we've always said, our accessories, we don't really have a great understanding of what our market share is because there is no unified source of that data. We have a better understanding of how strong we are in pillows versus sheets and so on and so forth. But when you look at mattresses, that's where stats can -- data helps us peg that a bit more. Now it's not 100% perfectly accurate either, but we -- it's a very good trending system. And using the same parameters on mattresses, we just, at the end of 2019, feel that on a dollars basis across the 33.5% market, so -- margins. So we're -- at the end of last year using the same parameters, we were at 31.5%, and this year, 33.5%. And so that's an interesting dynamic for us that $1 out of every $3 spent on mattresses in Canada is with us. And we still think we have room to grow there. We think we have more room to grow on the accessory side because, overall, it's smaller. And by the way, online will play a role in that and so will our stores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we have no further questions in queue at this time. I'll turn the call back for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Friesema, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you very much for all the great questions, and we look forward to talking to you at the release of our next results. Have a great day.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.